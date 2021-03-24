Is Longhorns Star Linebacker Juwan Mitchell Leaving Austin?

The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of losing a major difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball

Heading into spring football practice, the middle linebacker position was thought to be one of the strengths of the Texas Longhorns defense.

However, that could be set to change, as star middle linebacker Juwan Mitchell is reportedly considering leaving the program, just one day into new head coach Steve Sarkisian's first spring camp.

The report, which came from Chip Brown of Horns 247, states that sources informed brown that Mitchell told teammates he was leaving the team. That report was corroborated by 247's Jeff Howe on Austin radio station 104.9 the Horn later on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell has flirted with the idea of leaving the program previously as well, entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal in January of 2020, and speaking out on Twitter in June saying that he was uncomfortable representing the university.

"This isn’t about the Longhorns .. this isn’t about me," Mitchell continued in a tweet. "This is about our WORLD something that is much bigger than us"

Those tweets were later deleted.

In two seasons at Texas, Mitchell accumulated 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks from his middle linebacker spot, and was in the midst of forming a dynamic partnership with star will linebacker DaMarvion Overshown.

Should Mitchell indeed be on his way out of Austin, sophomore standout Jaylon Ford should be first in line to take his place in the middle of the defense.

