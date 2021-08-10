How Big Is Sarkisian's Decision At QB For Texas?

The battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card might be the toughest choice of Steve Sarkisian's career

Every head coach will say the choice to name a starting quarterback is difficult. For Steve Sarkisian, he actually remembers the last time choosing the next signal-caller was at this same magnitude.

During his time as the quarterback's coach at USC, the Trojans had to decide who would replace Carson Palmer. The Heisman Trophy winner was headed to Cincinnati as the No. 1 pick, and Pete Carroll needed a new face of the offense.

The options — Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel. To this day, Sarkisian still thinks either could have been the starter.

"In the end, Matt Leinart became the starter, but we really prided ourselves on the development of Matt Cassel," Sarkisian said Monday after practice via Zoom. "He never started a game for us, but still got drafted in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and went on to have a really long career."

For Sarkisian, that moment came as just a positional coach. At Texas, choosing between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card is a decision he'll have to make on his own.

Sarkisian said this was the toughest choice he's made since being named a head coach at any of his three stints. The biggest reason? Both are improving, allowing neither to pull ahead.

"I had a feeling this would happen," Sarkisian said. "Both Casey and Hudson, neither are making it easy. They're both playing well. They're both improving. They're both trying to do the things we're asking them to do, and that's what I hoped for."

Making the choice on who will get first reps against Louisiana-Lafayette is supposed to be challenging. Texas is replacing the like of Sam Ehlinger, a near four-year starter who led the Horns to a 28-16 as the leading man.

Sarkisian wanted this to be a battle. Well, he has one.

Naturally, this could be as simple as "seniority" for the first snap. Thompson was the clear-cut No. 2 last season and proved he's capable of leading an offense with his second-half performance against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Four touchdowns, an 80% completion rating and zero turnovers against a Power 5 school? That's enough for a callback.

But remember, Leinart won out over Cassel due to upside. Could Card be a similar player?

He was a top-five dual-threat option coming out of Lake Travis. Most of all, look at his mechanics. A runner with a good arm and the ability to maneuver outside the pocket before delivering a shot downfield?

It sounds like a former Alabama quarterback who currently is looking strong in South Beach with the Dolphins.

This isn't to say Card is ready to jump into the Heisman Trophy conversation like Leinart did, nor is this a knock on Thompson. Both showed growth during the 15 practices in the spring game.

It's why Sarkisian hasn't named a starter — and it's likely why he won't until the timing is right.

Said Sarkisian: "I wanted them to make it hard on us and they're doing just that."

