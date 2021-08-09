These Two Longhorns Are Turning Heads In Fall Camp

A pair of Longhorns are making waves with the coaching staff early on in fall camp

The talk around Texas Longhorns fall camp has mostly been highlighted by the battle at the quarterback position between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

After all, a quarterback battle at a program as scrutinized as the University of Texas, is destined to steal the majority of headlines.

However, there are two other players who have been making waves at fall camp for the Longhorns, and impressing the coaching staff along the way -- linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, and wideout Xavier Worthy.

Brockermeyer, who originally came to the 40 Acres as a walk-on, was awarded a scholarship in his second year with the program.

Now in his fourth year, the son of the former Longhorns All-American has found himself in a position to challenge for a starting spot on the defense.

“He just kind of knows what to do," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He trusts his instincts and he plays. I think the one thing about Luke is, he doesn’t hold himself back. He goes for it. That’s a great trait to have as a player. You put in your preparation mentally, you put in your preparation physically, you take the field, and then you trust that preparation and you go cut it loose. That's probably the biggest attribute he has.”

On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Xavier Worthy has also impressed the coaching staff.

Worthy came to the Longhorns after being released from his National Letter of Intent from Michigan this spring, providing the Longhorns with a legitimate downfield threat and explosive playmaker in the passing game.

It is a role in the offense that the Longhorns have been in need of after the departure of Collin Johnson in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, Sarkisian isn't just impressed with Worthy's athletic traits, but more in his ability to absorb the offense, and deploy himself at multiple receiver spots.

"One of the things about (Worthy), everyone when you watch him you can see the speed, you can see the explosiveness," Sarkisian said. "Probably the most impressive thing he has done in the short amount of time he has been here is learn. He really has a good understanding of the offense, and he can play multiple positions. Not to mention the playmaking ability, so it's a nice combination for us."

Much like Brockermeyer, Worthy has also found himself in contention for a starting position on September 5.

Until then, both players will continue to push their teammates, and at the very least, both improve the overall team depth and increase the talent levels on both sides of the ball.

