'It was Great!' 5-Star Texas Target Michael Terry III Opens Up About Longhorns Visit
The Texas Longhorns have some big-time targets in the 2025 recruiting class, including five-star Athlete Michael Terry III, who is coming off a recent visit to the 40 Acres.
As is usually the case, his visit went extremely well. However, it wasn't just the presentation or the atmosphere that caught Terry's attention.
As the five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete told On3's Steve Wiltfong in a recent interview, it is the way that Texas plans to use him that is really moving the needle.
“It was great!” Terry told Wiltfong. “Coach (AJ) Milwee finally showed me and explained what they’re looking for with me and it’s to play multiple positions. He just wants me to develop into a better athlete.”
Terry currently ranks as the No. 21 player in the nation, the No. 1 athlete and the No. 7 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry ranking.
And while he is widely expected to be utilitzed primarily as a wide receiver at the next level, the horns could also choose to deploy him in a variety of other roles, including running back, tight end, or in the return game.
In other words, the 6-foot-3, nearly 220-pound Terry can do it all, and according his father, the Horns are pushing hard to let him know that he will be able to do just that.
“They’re really on him,” Terry's father told On3. “They play a fast offense and Mike knows if he wants to go to school and play football and have fun he has to have a fun offense... He plays multiple positions. If he went to a program and played a basic kind of football that would be boring to him. Sarkisian likes to mix it up with his players."
As it stands, the Horns continue to battle the likes of Texas A&M, Oregon and Nebraska for Terry's talents, and has official visits upcoming with the Aggies and Ducks over the next couple of weeks.
Still, the Longhorns are thought to have a clear lead at the moment, sitting with an 86.9 percent confidence rating on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Fortunately, Horns fans won't have to wait long for his decision, with Terry planning on making a commitment choice at some point before his senior season this fall.