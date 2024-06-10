Longhorns Country

Texas Football Causes Stir With Major Flex During Recruiting Visits

The Texas Longhorns are living the high life this offseason.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks the field ahead of the game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks the field ahead of the game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns pulled out all of the stops for official visits on campus over the weekend.

While welcoming a number of recruiting targets to campus -- which included the like of five-star athlete Michael Terry III, four-star edge Javion Hilson, defensive Myron Charles tight end Kaleb Edwards and more -- multiple Lamborghinis were parked outside the Moncrief Athletics Center next to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the athletes made their way inside the building.

Terry III, an Alamo Heights (San Antonio) product, shared his perspective on X (Twitter).

Take a look:

However, per usual, the Longhorns drew their fair share of hate on social media for the recruiting tactic. Some users on X delivered some witty remarks, while others didn't make much sense.

"They have to do this since their football record is so bad recently," wrote a Texas Tech fan.

"Is this football or a fashion show run way," another X user questioned.

"You know you can’t recruit when u bring in props. Come to Nebraska where people wanna play for Rhule," a Nebraska fan tweeted.

"All this just to lose to Oklahoma," Florida State fan (?) wrote.

"That’s how you know a program can’t recruit based off football," an LSU fan tweeted.

"As a parent, this would pose interesting questions," another user wrote.

These are just a few of the many responses from college football fans on X. Either way, the Longhorns will continue to do what they've been doing under coach Steve Sarkisian: embrace the hate.

Published
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News