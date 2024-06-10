Texas Football Causes Stir With Major Flex During Recruiting Visits
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns pulled out all of the stops for official visits on campus over the weekend.
While welcoming a number of recruiting targets to campus -- which included the like of five-star athlete Michael Terry III, four-star edge Javion Hilson, defensive Myron Charles tight end Kaleb Edwards and more -- multiple Lamborghinis were parked outside the Moncrief Athletics Center next to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the athletes made their way inside the building.
Terry III, an Alamo Heights (San Antonio) product, shared his perspective on X (Twitter).
Take a look:
However, per usual, the Longhorns drew their fair share of hate on social media for the recruiting tactic. Some users on X delivered some witty remarks, while others didn't make much sense.
"They have to do this since their football record is so bad recently," wrote a Texas Tech fan.
"Is this football or a fashion show run way," another X user questioned.
"You know you can’t recruit when u bring in props. Come to Nebraska where people wanna play for Rhule," a Nebraska fan tweeted.
"All this just to lose to Oklahoma," Florida State fan (?) wrote.
"That’s how you know a program can’t recruit based off football," an LSU fan tweeted.
"As a parent, this would pose interesting questions," another user wrote.
These are just a few of the many responses from college football fans on X. Either way, the Longhorns will continue to do what they've been doing under coach Steve Sarkisian: embrace the hate.