Jahdae Barron Impressed by Colorado State Star Offensive Duo
The Colorado State offense in 2023 wasn't in particular, that good.
The Rams offense posted just 26 points a game last year, which might sound decent, but was only good for 8th in the Mountain West. Their mediocrity within the conference led to a 5-7 record on the season.
But while the stats might not strike out to you, one thing that doesn't show up on the stat sheet is chemistry. And Colorado State has several returning offensive starters, 8 of the 11 starters to be exact, including QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton, who recently went viral for saying that they both turned down 600k in NIL money to leave Colorado State to win championships with the Rams.
And one thing that the Longhorns defense want to keep an eye on heading into this weekend's matchup, is the air raid that the Rams offense had last year.
Fifth-year cornerback Jahdae Barron had some nice words for the Rams' passing attack from last year. Despite what I said about the Rams' average offense in 2023, the team landed first in the Mountain West for passing yards with over 300 passing yards a game, the only team to do so in the conference.
"It's good for us as a program and as defensive backs," Barron said. "They have a good quarterback and some good receivers like 14 (Tory Horton). They're trying to get him the ball a lot."
And get him the ball they did. Horton brought down 8 receptions a game last year (96 receptions in total) with 1,136 yards and 9 touchdowns, leading all receivers on the team in the three categories.
"(Horton's) good in one-on-ones, the quarterback loves him for 50/50 balls and things like that," Barron said. "They have a lot of plays that can get him open, or he's going to get himself open. He's competing at a high level right now, so it's a good matchup for everybody."
Barron also had some respectable words for the quarterback Fowler-Nicolsi, who is an Aledo, Texas native.
"The quarterback can throw, he can throw it off the back leg. He does a lot of great things and he's an experienced quarterback," Barron said.
Jahdae Barron is seen as a leader in the locker room. Barron is also a veteran of the team who has seen some upsets in his five years at Texas. With Texas having a -32.5 spread, it looks like Texas and the defense aren't taking any chances and are preparing diligently for Colorado State this Saturday.