Jaydon Blue Explodes For 4 TDs in Longhorns Return
Junior running back Jaydon Blue started the 2024 season brilliantly. In his first career start in the season opener against Colorado State, Blue posted a team-high 11 carries for 63 rushing yards, in addition to three receptions for 37 yards.
In Ann Arbor for the second game of the season, things looked bad for Blue as he exited the field limping, However, the running back came back in the third quarter to score a seven-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Quinn Ewers. In the following week, Blue was listed as non-available for the UTSA game to recover from an ankle injury.
Blue was ready to return to DKR as the No. 1 Longhorns faced General Booty and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, and announced via Instagram stories he would be back in the game.
If you didn’t know he had just been injured, you would’ve never guessed.
Blue set a career-high with 25 carries for 124 yards against the Warhawks and scored four touchdowns, leading the Longhorns with three rushing touchdowns and tying with freshman wide receiver Ryan Wingo for one receiving.
Blue scored two only nine minutes into being back in the field.
"Ankle injuries, you never really know,” Blue said. “But I felt like I was good enough to be able to go tonight."
Blue’s touchdowns accounted for 24 of the 51 points scored against the Warhawks in a sold-out DKR night crowd, and the running back was the sole player to score multiple touchdowns in the dominating performance.
And he'll be back at it next week vs. Mississippi State in Austin.