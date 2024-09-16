Steve Sarkisian Updates Injuries to Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue
Longhorn fans held their breath as quarterback Quinn Ewers went down on the field against UTSA on Saturday. Since then, it's been revealed that Ewers suffered a strained abdomen and would be on a week-by-week analysis.
On a media availability two days after the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian said the first-string quarterback would be listed as questionable in this week's injury report ahead of the last non-conference game against ULM. Ewers is going to be monitored day-by-day in his recovery.
During the UTSA game, Ewers hit Gunnar Helm on the sideline, who went on to hurdle his opponent. No one really saw Ewers go down.
"On the release, (Ewers) just felt it," Sarkisian said. "I think what he thought was that it was just going to go away. So he stayed for one more play and then realized 'I probably need to get this looked at. This doesn't feel right.'"
Ewers' injury came only a week after running back Jaydon Blue exited the field limping vs. Michigan. Though Blue came back to score a touchdown against the Wolverines, he was not available for last Saturday's game vs. UTSA
Sarkisian said Blue and defensive back Jelani McDonald, both out with an ankle injury, are making good progress toward recovery.
"(Blue) is making good progress right now. Hopefully, we can get Jaydon back," Sarkisian said. "He's an impactful player for us not only in the running game but in the passing game."
The SEC has adhered to mandatory weekly injured reports, starting next Wednesday.
The Longhorns debut in the conference against Mississippi State and hope to have their starting quarterback back in his best form to face teams like Oklahoma and Georgia in a month.