Jim Schlossnagle 'Deciding Between' Texas and Texas A&M - REPORT
The Texas Longhorns fired head coach David Pierce on Monday morning, just ahead of the deciding game of the College World Series final between the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers.
Now, it appears that decision could have been deliberate, and the Longhorns may already have their new coach lined up.
According to reports from Brent Zwerneman and Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Schlossnagle is in the midst of deciding between leaving for the job in Austin with the Longhorns and staying put in College Station.
"Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has a decision to make, likely by Tuesday night, on whether he’s leaving A&M for rival Texas, several people familiar with the process said Tuesday afternoon," the report read. "Schlossnagle also is meeting with A&M brass late Tuesday as the Aggies try and convince him to stay in College Station, other sources said."
Schlossnagle has been with the Aggies since 2022, quickly helping the Aggies turn into a college baseball power.
Obviously, nothing would make Longhorns fans happier than landing their new head coach at the expense of their arch-rival.
That said, it is also no surprise that the Longhorns moved in this direction.
Schlossnagle is one of the best in the sport, and the Longhorns have a recent history of going after the top names in the business in their coaching vacancies ahead of their entrance into the SEC.
Whether or not the Longhorns can lure Schlossnagle away from the Aggies remains to be seen.
Either way, a resolution to the situation is expected by Wednesday at the latest.