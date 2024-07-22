JUCO Slugger Jaquae Stewart Commits to Texas Baseball
It has been a successful offseason so far for the Texas Longhorns under their new coaching staff, headlined by Jim Schlossnagle. They have shown so far their determination to enter the SEC in 2025 not as a middle-of-the-pack team, but rather as a squad capable of making it to Omaha.
To accomplish that goal they have been hard at work both in convincing players from last season to return as well as attacking the transfer portal aggressively. From getting key guys back such as shortstop Jalin Flores to landing a number of portal commits, this new staff has put together a strong roster for next season.
And on Monday afternoon that roster got even better with the commitment of Jaquae Stewart, a JUCO transfer from Northwest Florida State College. Originally from Sinton, TX, he played baseball at Sinton HS, where Longhorns catcher Rylan Galvan played, before initially attending Houston Christian.
Upon transferring to NFSC for the 2024 season, Stewart emerged as an elite presence at the plate. Appearing in 52 games for the Raiders, the slugger posted a stellar .346/.555/.743 slash line while launching 15 home runs and driving in 62 runs. He also displayed strong plate discipline, only striking out 46 times and working 61 walks.
His addition to an already deep lineup is a big win for the Longhorns, as he will likely take on the role of first base following Jared Thomas being drafted. If he can maintain his dominance in Austin, don't be surprised to see Stewart launching longballs over the fences at Disch-Falk Field all season long in 2025.