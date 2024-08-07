Kaliq Lockett Commitment Gives Texas Fans Reason to Forget 5-Star Shortcomings
AUSTIN -- Instead of ending Independence Day on a high note, Texas Longhorns nation had a sour taste in its collective mouth as night fell on the July 4 holiday last month.
Fireworks that were expected to mark a major win on the recruiting trail only helped drown out the curse words and frustrated remarks after 2025 five-star receiver Dakorien Moore announced his commitment to play for the Oregon Ducks.
The Duncanville, Texas product appeared to be a near lock for the Longhorns leading up to his commitment date, but the Ducks made an all-out push for him in the final stages of the process.
It might be a bit delayed, but Texas fans now have their reason to celebrate.
The Longhorns landed a commitment from 2025 five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett on Wednesday, as the Sachse (Texas) product chose Texas over a final five that also included LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M.
Due to Moore's in-state connection and the general buzz during his recruitment, he was seen by many as a Longhorn in the making. Lockett's arrival as a fellow in-state product with an interesting burnt orange connection now allows fans to put the frustrations of Moore's decision in the rearview mirror.
Sachse (Dallas) is the same hometown of former Texas standout and NFL All-Pro returner Devin Duvernay, who starred on the Forty Acres for four seasons before becoming a third-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. The Longhorns have already found success from recruiting that program before, so why not do it again?
Lockett's high school coach Mark "Red" Behrens has seen both receivers up close and personal and offered up his comparison, which only adds to the excitement in Austin.
"He's not as fast as Devin was, but he does so many other things well, that the result is the same," Behrens said, per High School on SI. " ... Obviously there are some physical features and ultimately if you get the ball to him, he’s going to score. His body control is unbelievable."
This past season, Lockett caught 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games.
The Longhorns will have to wait a while to officially welcome Lockett to the Forty Acres, but the patience will be well worth it.