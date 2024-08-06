Texas Running Backs CJ Baxter, Jaylon Blue Join Preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List
One of the most exciting duos to be on the lookout for this season on the Texas roster, running backs CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue, have inked their names on the preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List, announced on Tuesday. The PcW SMU Athletic Forum anticipates that either player could be presented with the honor of being the nation's most outstanding college running back this November.
The last time a Longhorn was presented with the award was in 2022 after former RB Bijan Robinson made himself one of the most notable athletes in the NCAA, going on to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Texas nearly brought home the honor with former underdog Jonathan Brooks, who was named a semifinalist but was beat out by Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon. Baxter and Blue look to bring home the sixth trophy for Texas, solidifying the university as having the most of any FBS school.
Baxter enters only his second as a Longhorn but proved himself to be one of the most crucial assets to the Texas offensive line as a true freshman. He was featured in 12 games with six starts last season, running the ball 138 times for 659 yards and five touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 156 yards.
His total rushing yards ranks 12th in program history as a freshman, and he became the first true freshman running back to start for Texas since 1995 during the opening game against Rice. He was recorded as a second-team All-America selection by The Athletic, Freshman All-American Honorable mention by College Football Network, and an honorable mention All-Big 12 player, and was an honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year for his efforts in the Longhorns' 2023 campaign.
Blue comes into his third year with Texas having played in 23 games throughout his career, seeing game time in all 14 matchups last year. He rushed 65 times for 398 yards and three touchdowns in addition to carrying 14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He marked his first career 100-yard game against the 57-7 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and hauled in a career-best of 10 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown, his longest rush being a 69-yard run. During the team's College Football Playoff game against the No. 2 Washington Huskies, Blue ran the ball nine times and averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and returned three kickoffs for 80 yards, bringing in a touchdown alongside Baxter. Blue is also in contention for the Paul Hornung Award and collected third-team All-SEC preseason accolades.
Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in November, which will then be reduced to three finalists and a winner securing the honor later in December, decided by a panel of past recipients, media members, former pros, and and special representatives.
Both stars bring strong resumes with plenty of room to impress this season, with head coach Steve Sarkisian backing them with full confidence in their ability to rise as leaders of the Texas offense.