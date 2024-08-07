Report: Texas RB CJ Baxter Suffers Injury at Practice
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter reportedly suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI in order to determine the severity. The news was first reported by Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
Baxter is set to enter his sophomore season but has already dealt with the injury bug dating back to the start of last season. He dealt with what coach Steve Sarkisian called a "rib issue" after landing awkwardly on the ball in Texas' season-opening win over Rice last year. He played the following week against Alabama but sat out during Week 3's win over Wyoming.
Baxter started off the season as the co-starter alongside Jonathon Brooks, which showed how highly the coaching staff thought of him even as a freshman. Of course, Brooks burst onto the scene in a blink and became one of the best running backs in the country last season before tearing his ACL against TCU.
Baxter was then thrust back into the starting role alongside Jaydon Blue after Brooks went down. The pair was named to the Preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List on Tuesday, which serves as evidence of the national attention they're getting ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Though the extent of Baxter's injury is not yet known, the timing of it could possibly hold him out of Texas' season-opening contest at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31. Blue would then be the starter alongside Tre Wisner and Jerrick Gibson.
Last season, Baxter tallied 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards.