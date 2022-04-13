Skip to main content

Longhorns Lose Freshman Forward to Transfer Portal

Latasha Lattimore joined Texas right before the 2021-22 season and came off the bench to support the Longhorns’ run to the Elite Eight

Texas forward Latasha Lattimore announced on Wednesday that she was submitting her name to the transfer portal after one season with the Longhorns.

Lattimore’s announcement was posted to her Instagram account. She thanked the coaching staff, support staff and fans.

Lattimore came to Texas right before the start of the 2021-22 season after originally signing with Syracuse. Lattimore averaged 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 32 games. She was considered a Top 40 member of the 2021 recruiting class.

rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Aaliyah Moore

Aaliyah Moore

Lattimore is the latest departure from the program, though she’s the first non-senior to leave the program since the season ended. Forward Lauren Ebo and guard Audrey Warren announced their intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Both had a last year of eligibility due to their COVID-19 waiver. Joanne Allen-Taylor declared for the WNBA Draft last month and was not selected during Monday’s draft.

Still, the Longhorns have plenty of players on the roster, and significant talent coming for the 2022-23 season.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon is set to return, along with the team’s leading scorer, guard Aliyah Matharu. Ebo’s departure paves the way for Aaliyah Moore to return to the starting lineup after dealing with injuries for a good portion of her freshman season. Her terrific NCAA Tournament helped propel the Longhorns into the Elite Eight. Texas also has guard Shay Holle and forward DeYona Gaston, both of which started last season.

Aliyah Matharu

Aliyah Matharu

Aliyah Matharu

Aliyah Matharu

Vic Schaefer

Vic Schaefer

Schaefer also has another member of his highly-touted 2021 recruiting class in guard Kyndall Hunter, along with two junior college transfers that played little last season but were ranked No. 1 in the country by separate recruiting sites — guard Kobe King-Hawea and forward Femme Masudi.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hudson Card
Play
News

Hudson Card Taking Positive Steps As Longhorns QB1

Hudson Card might be the underdog, but he's not out of the race for QB1 at Texas yet

By Cole Thompson1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

NFL Star Makes Crazy Offer For Arch Manning To Attend His Alma Mater

A former Super Bowl Champ is now trying to pitch Arch Manning to his former school

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
1 minute ago
beardd
Play
Men's Basketball

First Two Non-Conference Matchups Revealed for Texas Hoops

Longhorns enter their first offseason under Chris Beard

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has a Class of 2023 commitment, as they picked one up from from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner. She is up for San Antonio Express-News Player of the Year honors.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Hudson Card
News

Hudson Card Taking Positive Steps As Longhorns QB1

Hudson Card might be the underdog, but he's not out of the race for QB1 at Texas yet

By Cole Thompson1 minute ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

NFL Star Makes Crazy Offer For Arch Manning To Attend His Alma Mater

A former Super Bowl Champ is now trying to pitch Arch Manning to his former school

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
beardd
Men's Basketball

First Two Non-Conference Matchups Revealed for Texas Hoops

Longhorns enter their first offseason under Chris Beard

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
USATSI_18079895
Baseball

Former Longhorn P Bryce Elder Impresses in Major League Debut

Elder picked up his first career win for the Braves on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Bijan Sark
Football

Sark: Texas Running Backs At Level ‘That I Haven’t Seen’

Texas' running backs and position coach Tashard Choice are wowing Steve Sarkisian in spring ball

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Harris Sewell
Recruiting

Texas in Top Five for in-State OL Harris Sewell

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff6 hours ago
omenihu
Football

‘In Sark We Trust’, Says Ex-Longhorn DE Charles Omenihu After Ojomo Comments

"If you’re going to talk about your teammates, make sure you do it in the team locker room face to face, not to the media," Omenihu said on Twitter Tuesday.

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
usatsi_15072531
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: 10th Spring Practice Recap and Sark Responds to Ojomo

On today's episode we discuss the highlights from the Texas Longhorns 10th spring practice, Sark pushing back on Moro Ojomo's comments about the football team's culture, and their interest in former Alabama WR Agiye Hall.

By Jonathan Davis7 hours ago