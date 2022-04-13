Longhorns Lose Freshman Forward to Transfer Portal

Latasha Lattimore joined Texas right before the 2021-22 season and came off the bench to support the Longhorns’ run to the Elite Eight

Texas forward Latasha Lattimore announced on Wednesday that she was submitting her name to the transfer portal after one season with the Longhorns.

Lattimore’s announcement was posted to her Instagram account. She thanked the coaching staff, support staff and fans.

Lattimore came to Texas right before the start of the 2021-22 season after originally signing with Syracuse. Lattimore averaged 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 32 games. She was considered a Top 40 member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Lattimore is the latest departure from the program, though she’s the first non-senior to leave the program since the season ended. Forward Lauren Ebo and guard Audrey Warren announced their intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Both had a last year of eligibility due to their COVID-19 waiver. Joanne Allen-Taylor declared for the WNBA Draft last month and was not selected during Monday’s draft.

Still, the Longhorns have plenty of players on the roster, and significant talent coming for the 2022-23 season.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon is set to return, along with the team’s leading scorer, guard Aliyah Matharu. Ebo’s departure paves the way for Aaliyah Moore to return to the starting lineup after dealing with injuries for a good portion of her freshman season. Her terrific NCAA Tournament helped propel the Longhorns into the Elite Eight. Texas also has guard Shay Holle and forward DeYona Gaston, both of which started last season.

Schaefer also has another member of his highly-touted 2021 recruiting class in guard Kyndall Hunter, along with two junior college transfers that played little last season but were ranked No. 1 in the country by separate recruiting sites — guard Kobe King-Hawea and forward Femme Masudi.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has a Class of 2023 commitment, as they picked one up from from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner. She is up for San Antonio Express-News Player of the Year honors.

