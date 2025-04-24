Longhorns Country

Lone Star Lowdown Podcast Ep. 3: Texas Transfer Portal News, NFL Draft Preview

The Texas Longhorns remain busy in the college basketball transfer portal.

Zach Dimmitt

Sean Miller speaks to the press as he is announced The University of Texas' new men's basketball coach Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Sean Miller speaks to the press as he is announced The University of Texas' new men's basketball coach Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to make headlines on multiple fronts with the men's basketball team staying busy in the transfer portal and the 2025 NFL Draft finally here.

In the third episode of the Lone Star Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news surrounding the transfer portal for head coach Sean Miller, as the Longhorns landed a commitment from St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher on Thursday.

Simeon Wilcher
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Simeon Wilcher (7) controls the ball during the second half against the Omaha Mavericks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Texas is also set to have multiple players become first-round picks Thursday night with Matthew Golden, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron all seen as locks to go in the first 32 picks.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.

The Lone Star Lowdown Podcast will be live on facebook, X and Youtube every monday through friday around 10 am. You can also find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and many other major platforms. 

If you enjoy the show, please like, rate and subscribe on your preferred platform.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News