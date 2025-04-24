Lone Star Lowdown Podcast Ep. 3: Texas Transfer Portal News, NFL Draft Preview
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to make headlines on multiple fronts with the men's basketball team staying busy in the transfer portal and the 2025 NFL Draft finally here.
In the third episode of the Lone Star Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news surrounding the transfer portal for head coach Sean Miller, as the Longhorns landed a commitment from St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher on Thursday.
Texas is also set to have multiple players become first-round picks Thursday night with Matthew Golden, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron all seen as locks to go in the first 32 picks.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.
The Lone Star Lowdown Podcast will be live on facebook, X and Youtube every monday through friday around 10 am. You can also find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and many other major platforms.
If you enjoy the show, please like, rate and subscribe on your preferred platform.