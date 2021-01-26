Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Named To CFP Selection Committee

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte was been named as one of five members of the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday

Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte was named to the College Football Playoff selection committee, making him one of five active members within the panel.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced the new group of selectors on Tuesday morning.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will, and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said. “Their knowledge, experience, and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

Del Conte will be joined by four other new members, including N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan, former Nebraska star offensive lineman Will Sheilds, Virginia Union University athletics director Joe Taylor, and Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart. It will be a three-year appointment for Del Conte.

The panel will be led by Iowa Hawkeyes Athletic Director Gary Barta for the second-straight year.

The committee, which meets every week throughout the months of November and December to decide the top 25 teams in the playoff rankings.

This past season, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame were the final four teams standing in the selections, with Alabama going on to defeat Ohio State and win Nick Saban's seventh national championship as a head coach.

Texas has not participated in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014, while their conference rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, have made the playoff in four of its seven seasons of activity.

