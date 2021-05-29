Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Advance In Big 12 Tournament With 3-2 Win Over West Virginia

Author:
Publish date:

After dropping their opening game of the Big 12 baseball tournament 5-1 to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns stayed alive on Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Texas continued their march to a Big 12 Tournament title, taking down West Virginia with a 3-2 win, and advancing to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: No. 2 Longhorns Baseball Drops Opening Game of Big 12 Tournament to West Virginia 5-1

Trey Faltine got things started for the Longhorns, scoring off of a Jacob Watters wild pitch, putting Texas up 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

West Virginia would then take the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Matt McCormick singled through the left side to drive home two runs, and give the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead.

Texas then took control of the game for the final time in the bottom of the sixth inning, after Silas Ardoin doubled down the right-field line, driving in Douglas Hodo and Trey Faltine to put the Longhorns up 3-2.

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Stays Alive In Big 12 Tournament With 4-1 Win Over Oklahoma

Redshirt freshman pitcher Pete Hansen got the win for the Longhorns, striking out nine of the 27 batters he faced in 6.2 innings, and moving to 8-1 on the season, while freshman Tanner Witt would get the save, going 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.

The Longhorns and Cowboys will face off at 12:30 PM CT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Texas will have to take down Oklahoma State in two consecutive games to advance to the Big 12 Championship on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Steve Sarkisian Receives Broyles Award Trophy

What do you think of the Longhorns' chances in the tournament? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

