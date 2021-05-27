Longhorns Baseball Stays Alive In Big 12 Tournament With 4-1 Win Over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns baseball team stayed alive in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday, beating their arch rival Oklahoma Sooners 4-1

Coming off of a disappointing loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in their opening game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament, the Texas Longhorns faced off against their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, for the right to advance and stay alive in Big 12 play.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they were able to do just that, defeating the Sooners 4-1, and moving on to face the loser of Thursday's matchup between Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Douglas Hodo got things started for the Longhorns in the second inning, scoring on a Silas Ardoin sacrifice fly RBI to put the Longhorns up 1-0.

READ MORE: No. 2 Longhorns Baseball Drops Opening Game of Big 12 Tournament to West Virginia 5-1

After the Sooners tied things up, Hodo would keep things going in the bottom of the third inning, doubling to right-center to drive in Mitchell Daly to put the Longhorns back up 2-1.

Zach Zubia would then extend that lead by driving in Mike Antico with a single to center field to put Texas up 3-1 and in full control of the game.

Hodo would get across the plate one more time in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring off of a Luka Taggert wild pitch, giving the Longhorns the 4-1 lead.

READ MORE: Three More Longhorns Game Times Set For 2021 Season

Pitcher Tristan Stevens would end the game with a win for the Longhorns, giving up just four hits on 102 pitches to 27 batters with four strikeouts, moving him to 9-3 overall on the year.

Freshman Aaron Nixon would then wrap the game with a two-inning save, striking out four of the eight batters he faced.

The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday, where they will take on the loser of the aforementioned matchup between the Cowboys and Mountaineers for a chance to advance in the tournament.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

What do you think of the Longhorns chances in the tournament? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook