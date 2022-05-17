Skip to main content

Texas vs. Alabama Set For Broadcast on FOX

Texas and Alabama are set to be the primetime nationally televised matchup next fall

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are coming off of one of the most disappointing football seasons in school, finishing the season 5-7, and blowing multiple leads throughout the season along the way. 

However, thanks to an influx of talented recruits and potential difference makers through the transfer portal, the expectations around the program are beginning to gather steam

So, what better time for the Longhorns to face the preseason No. 1 team in football, and one of the most successful dynasties of the 21st century?

Yes, the Longhorns are set to kick off against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 10 in Week 2 of the 2022 season. 

Now, that game's broadcast destination has been decided.

GettyImages-1341199778
USATSI_17491422
USATSI_15582522

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide will play in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on a nationally televised stage on FOX.

And while the game's kick-off time has not yet been decided, all signs point to the matchup taking the primetime slot at either noon or 7 PM.

The game will mark Steve Sarkisian's first chance to match up against his former boss Saban, who helped revive his career and propel him back to a Power 5 coaching job.

Sark will be facing some significant adversity, however, with Saban sitting with a dominant 25-2 record vs his former assistants. Though it should be noted that both of those losses came in 2021, at the hands of Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart. 

On the other end of the spectrum, Texas boasts a 7-1 all-time record vs Alabama, though Alabama took the most recent matchup in the 2009 national title game. 

