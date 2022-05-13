Pitt Wideout Jordan Addison 'Safe Bet' to Transfer To Longhorns

Texas could be in line to land yet another impressive transfer this offseason

Fresh off of his visit to the 40 Acres, former Pittsburgh wideout Jordan Addison was reportedly extremely impressed with what he saw with the Texas Longhorns.

Addison was so impressed, in fact, that one national recruiting expert is predicting that he will ultimately end up transferring to play for Texas and Steve Sarkisian.

"Was told today that “safe bet” is a good term for Jordan Addison to (Texas)," national recruiting expert Mike Farrell Tweeted. "Bama visit uncertain and (USC) should happen.

Addison, who entered the transfer portal last week, reportedly left the Panthers due to potential NIL opportunities and is reportedly expected to take a visit to USC and visit the Trojans in the coming days.

Per 247 Sports reporter Chris Hummer: Sources have indicated that USC and Texas are expected to be involved in the pursuit of Addison Several other power programs also project to enter the mix. Teams looking for a wide receiver spark in the transfer portal include Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others. Addison of course, also has a major connection with the Texas program already, in Longhorns wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion. Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball. He also helped Addison finish the year as the nation's top receiver, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 15.9 yards per catch.

If the Longhorns are able to add Addison he would join other offensive playmakers that have come to Austin through the portal such as receiver Isaiah Neyor, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and quarterback Quinn Ewers in an offense that already features two of the nation's top playmakers -- running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was recently recruited by a division one program to leave Austin himself on an NIL deal but elected to remain with the Longhorns.

Aaron E. Martinez, Austin American-Statesman In Sark's offense, Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors. Texas has also recently lost multiple receivers to the portal themselves with Marcus Washington being the latest entry. Washington is now the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and defensive end David Abiara. He will join wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison as the third wideout to enter the portal as well. Will Gallagher, Inside Texas

Since October 15 of the 2021 season, Texas has now lost 22 players to the transfer portal, including five wideouts.

Those players include safety Tyler Owens, linebacker Terrence Cooks, wideout Joshua Moore, linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, wideout Al'vonte Woodard, linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., safety Marques Caldwell, offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai, defensive back Chris Adimora, defensive back B.J. Foster, quarterback Casey Thompson, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive back Tremayne Prudhomme, and punter Ryan Bujcevski

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.