Could Texas Be 'Playoff Crashers' This Season?

Even among the nation's best, there's always room for one surprise team to make its way into the College Football Playoff

A 5-7 season under coach Steve Sarkisian a year ago doesn't exactly scream College Football Playoff implications for the Texas Longhorns headed into the 2022-2023 season. But in a game that has been transformed by the transfer portal and NIL, a surprise team can have a chance at "crashing" into the final four teams remaining.

Quinn Ewers

Texas football

Sark

Steve Sarkisian

Sark

Steve Sarkisian

247Sports formed a list of 10 potential teams that could "crash the playoff in 2022." The Longhorns were included along with Houston, Wake Forest, Baylor, BYU, USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

The Longhorns will soon be on their way to the SEC, a conference that many expect Texas to struggle in. Sarkisian's experience coaching with an SEC powerhouse like Alabama certainly aids in that transition, but he knows the Longhorns need to adopt their own winning identity in order to find success.

"There's a lot of great aspects of [Alabama] that I think we can take with us, but naturally, we have to do the things I'm comfortable doing and doing it the way that best suits us," Sarkisian said at Big 12 coaches meetings earlier this month. "There's great coaches in the SEC, there's really good players, there's big people, there's fast people. We've got to assemble a really good staff, which I think we've done. We've got to recruit on a really high level, which I think that we've shown that we can do. And then ultimately get those players big enough, faster and stronger."

The Longhorns open up the season at home vs Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 3 before welcoming Alabama to Austin the following week on Sept. 10.

bijan robinson 1

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Sark

Bijan Robinson (left) and Steve Sarkisian

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106

Xavier Worthy

