Alabama Moving On From Arch Manning? Longhorns In Prime Position

Alabama is reportedly prioritizing another 2023 QB, leaving the door open for Texas to put the full court press on Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have been arguably the most consistent name listed at the top of the contenders for 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning.

They have not only gotten Manning on campus in Austin for a visit but have done so more than any program in the country, setting themselves up in a solid position to land the NFL legacy.

However, the ever-evolving battle for Manning is still far from over.

And their biggest challengers throughout the process of his recruitment have been the two biggest recruiting powers in the country -- The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, it appears that one of those challengers, Alabama, is beginning to move on from the Manning race, and focus its efforts on another talented 2023 signal-caller, Zachary (LA) QB, Eli Holstein.

"So Bama obviously loves Eli Holstein. They're not going to basically wait around for Arch," national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said. "They see Eli as a guy and they sound like they're going to zero in on him and make a hard push for him if you've got (head coach) Nick Saban calling him." A former Texas A&M commitment, Holstein de-committed from the Aggies on March 18, just two weeks after visiting Tuscaloosa for Junior Day. Just over a week later, Holstein was once again in Tuscaloosa for another visit with Nick Saban and the Tide. Since then, the smoke around Holstein and Alabama has only increased, leading to speculation that he had become their main QB priority. So if Alabama has indeed moved on to Holstein, what does that mean for Manning? It could mean that the Horns and the Bulldogs are the last programs standing.

"So fascinating to see if Eli does go to Alabama and then immediately our attention will turn to Arch. Does that remove Alabama? You have to assume it does," Biggins added. "Does that give Texas a big leg up for Arch Manning, our No. 1 overall player right now, or does Georgia — are they maybe kind of able to make some noise right there with Arch? They currently are doing pretty well."

Texas in particular has been thought to be in front for Manning for quite some time.

And according to On3, Texas is the favorite to land the coveted QB.

“The Longhorns now have a 38.1-percent chance of landing Manning," Crabtree said. "Texas’ move to the top spot is a big development, but so is the shift in the second-place spot. Georgia is now second, according to the On3 RPM, with a 32.5-percent chance followed by Alabama at 27.2-percent." Earlier this week, On3's Chad Simmons also reported that Texas and Georgia were in front. “When talking to different sources close to this recruitment, I have started to hear more about Georgia and Texas," On3's Chad Simmons wrote on Tuesday. "Alabama is still Alabama — and Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding have all been involved. But there has been a little more chatter around the Bulldogs and Longhorns in recent weeks." Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images So for now, it appears that the smoke for Manning to the Longhorns is beginning to billow out of Austin. As for a timeline, many expect Manning to make his choice at some point in the late spring or early summer, maybe even before the Manning Passing Academy in June. Until then, all we can do is continue to read the tea leaves, and wait for the fire to erupt.

