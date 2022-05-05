Skip to main content

Alabama Moving On From Arch Manning? Longhorns In Prime Position

Alabama is reportedly prioritizing another 2023 QB, leaving the door open for Texas to put the full court press on Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have been arguably the most consistent name listed at the top of the contenders for 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

They have not only gotten Manning on campus in Austin for a visit but have done so more than any program in the country, setting themselves up in a solid position to land the NFL legacy.

However, the ever-evolving battle for Manning is still far from over.

And their biggest challengers throughout the process of his recruitment have been the two biggest recruiting powers in the country -- The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, it appears that one of those challengers, Alabama, is beginning to move on from the Manning race, and focus its efforts on another talented 2023 signal-caller, Zachary (LA) QB, Eli Holstein.

CFJPDR3XYNBMPFHTPA7FTMYQNM

"So Bama obviously loves Eli Holstein. They're not going to basically wait around for Arch," national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said. "They see Eli as a guy and they sound like they're going to zero in on him and make a hard push for him if you've got (head coach) Nick Saban calling him."

A former Texas A&M commitment, Holstein de-committed from the Aggies on March 18, just two weeks after visiting Tuscaloosa for Junior Day.

Just over a week later, Holstein was once again in Tuscaloosa for another visit with Nick Saban and the Tide.

FQkCuTVWQAg6xVf

Since then, the smoke around Holstein and Alabama has only increased, leading to speculation that he had become their main QB priority.

So if Alabama has indeed moved on to Holstein, what does that mean for Manning?

It could mean that the Horns and the Bulldogs are the last programs standing.

Arch Manning

"So fascinating to see if Eli does go to Alabama and then immediately our attention will turn to Arch. Does that remove Alabama? You have to assume it does," Biggins added. "Does that give Texas a big leg up for Arch Manning, our No. 1 overall player right now, or does Georgia — are they maybe kind of able to make some noise right there with Arch? They currently are doing pretty well."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_5044756
Play
News

ESPN Analyst Believes Urban Meyer Will Be the Next Longhorns Coach

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson should probably take a deep breath and try again

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Says 'It's Always Been Texas' in Message to Fans

"I didn’t just choose to go anywhere," Ewers said. 'I chose a program I truly believe in. I chose to come home."

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Position Preview: Texas Quarterbacks in Better Position Than Last Year

Position Preview: The Texas quarterback room is in a much better position ahead of the 2022 season than it was last year

By Michael Gresser19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Texas in particular has been thought to be in front for Manning for quite some time. 

And according to On3, Texas is the favorite to land the coveted QB.

Arch, Johntay, Rueben

“The Longhorns now have a 38.1-percent chance of landing Manning," Crabtree said. "Texas’ move to the top spot is a big development, but so is the shift in the second-place spot. Georgia is now second, according to the On3 RPM, with a 32.5-percent chance followed by Alabama at 27.2-percent."

Earlier this week, On3's Chad Simmons also reported that Texas and Georgia were in front.

“When talking to different sources close to this recruitment, I have started to hear more about Georgia and Texas," On3's Chad Simmons wrote on Tuesday. "Alabama is still Alabama — and Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding have all been involved. But there has been a little more chatter around the Bulldogs and Longhorns in recent weeks."

Arch Manning

So for now, it appears that the smoke for Manning to the Longhorns is beginning to billow out of Austin. 

As for a timeline, many expect Manning to make his choice at some point in the late spring or early summer, maybe even before the Manning Passing Academy in June.

Until then, all we can do is continue to read the tea leaves, and wait for the fire to erupt. 

Arch

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_5044756
News

ESPN Analyst Believes Urban Meyer Will Be the Next Longhorns Coach

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson should probably take a deep breath and try again

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Says 'It's Always Been Texas' in Message to Fans

"I didn’t just choose to go anywhere," Ewers said. 'I chose a program I truly believe in. I chose to come home."

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Position Preview: Texas Quarterbacks in Better Position Than Last Year

Position Preview: The Texas quarterback room is in a much better position ahead of the 2022 season than it was last year

By Michael Gresser19 hours ago
Melendez HBU
Baseball

Texas Cruises Past Houston Baptist to Snap Losing Streak

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against Houston Baptist.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
Peter Woods
Recruiting

Texas Offers Elite DL Woods, First Visit to Austin Possible

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMay 4, 2022
10527669
Football

Position Preview: Texas Offensive Line Heading in Right Direction?

Is the Texas offensive line heading in the right direction after a eventful offseason?

By Michael GresserMay 4, 2022
Messinger
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Run Rules Houston Baptist, Wins 13-3 in Seven Innings

The Longhorns welcome the Huskies to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 3, 2022
USATSI_17246406
Football

Texas 'Involved In Pursuit' of Pitt Transfer Star Jordan Addison

Texas is reportedly in the mix for the new top name in the transfer portal

By Matt GalatzanMay 3, 2022