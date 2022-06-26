The Next Who?: Recruiting Analyst Finds NFL Quarterback Comparison For Arch Manning

One recruiting analyst can see similarities between Arch Manning and a former national champion quarterback

Arch Manning has yet to play a down at the college level, but analysts and NFL fans are already trying to decide what round he'll be selected in by 2027. That'll happen when you're a member of football royalty.

Manning pledged his commitment to Texas through Twitter Thursday, letting the world know he had found his next home. Steve Sarkisian won the recruiting race over Nick Saban at Alabama, Kirby Smart at Georgia, Dabo Swinney at Clemson and others across the southern region.

Now, he'll have to turn Arch Manning into the next Peyton if he hopes to remain in Texas for the future.

Arch Manning will have to prove his worth on the Forty Acres before an NFL franchise elects to give him the keys to its offense as the next starting quarterback. For now, scouts are looking for player comps that aren't corresponding clones to his two-time Super Bowl-winning uncles.

One recruiting analyst might be onto something with the recent player comp. According to 247Sports, Arch Manning mirrors Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow not just in size, but also "skill set and play style."

"So much of Manning’s game relies on timing, anticipation, and accuracy, as well as exceptional intuition in the pocket to extend plays; all attributes that we’ve become so accustomed to see from Burrow formerly on Saturdays and now Sundays. Although Manning might not be considered the athlete Burrow is, there’s flashes of his mobility that I don’t believe register enough respect in the evaluation process with his ability to extend plays both in and outside the pocket." - 247Sports Cooper Petagna said

Burrow has been the latest young quarterback to enter the player comp model following his sophomore season with the Bengals. Most recently, former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said that he "cant see the difference" between Burrow and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

The expectations for Arch Manning have reached new levels each season since he was named the starter at Isidore Newman as a freshamn. Burrow, who initially committed and played at Ohio State, never was expected to be more than another named passer once he arrived at LSU in 2018.

By the time Burrow departed for the pros, he became a legend in the bayou of Baton Rouge. His record-setting season was capped off with a perfect 15-0 record, Heisman Trophy and national championship victory over Clemson. Once in Cincinnati, it only took him two years to lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Before Arch Manning can dream of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, he'll have to win the starting job at Texas. Currently, the Longhorns are expected to start either Hudson Card or Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers come 2022. Should Ewers — SI All-American's initial No. 2 quarterback of the 2022 cycle — win the job, he likely would remain the starter in 2023 before become draft eligible.

Time and reps will soon paint a broader picture for the future of Texas football under Arch Manning's direction, but the fans on the Forty Acres wouldn't say no to a Burrow-esque season from the No. 1 QB prospect of 2023. After all, who says no to a national championship and Heisman winner?

Especially when trying to earn respect in the SEC.

