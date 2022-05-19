Skip to main content

Arch Manning Watch: Sark 'Won't Panic' About QB Recruiting

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks."

The Texas Longhorns are focused on one quarterback in the 2023 class, and his name is Arch Manning

Manning has visited the 40 Acres several times throughout the last year. No 2023 quarterback prospect has done so more. And that will not change. 

Some might find that to be a narrow-minded strategy on the part of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

But as one of the country's most proven quarterback gurus, Sark knows better than just about anyone what he is doing. 

“Quarterback recruitment is always a little bit delicate,” Sarkisian said Wednesday. “I think the theory is you take one guy a year. We were in a unique situation a year ago where, imagine if we didn’t take two last year … we’d be in a pretty dire situation.”

Still, the Longhorns currently don't have a commitment for the 2023 class in hand, which of course presents an objective risk.

Many said the same things about Sarkisian's plan with his recruitment along the offensive line in the 2021 cycle.

As late as November of last season, the Horns were lacking in a big way on offensive line commits.

However, but by the end of the cycle in February, Texas had arguably the best offensive line haul in the modern era of recruiting.

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks this year or any year, for that matter. We pride ourselves on the ability to develop the relationships with the kids, their families. You earn trust. If I didn’t feel good about a situation, I would go in another direction.”

So what does that mean for the quarterback search?

To put it simply, patience is a virtue. 

Sark knows who he wants in Manning. And Manning knows what Sark can do. Both the player and the coach are the best at what they have to offer. 

That's why Texas has been the reported favorite for Manning in recent weeks. 

So if things continue on the trajectory they are currently on, Texas should still stand a favorable shot and landings its guy. 

“I feel pretty good about our track record,” Sarkisian said. “I could probably get a quarterback committed today. But ideally, I’d like to recruit the best guys and that’s how you build your roster, so we’re going to kind of stay the course.”

