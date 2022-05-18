Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on Alabama, not the kick off time

AUSTIN - Steve Sarkisian isn't usually one to be outspoken to the media.

However, on Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club, he was exactly that.

When asked about the potential kick-off time for his team's Week 2 matchup vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sark was very blunt, stating how little he cared about the time slot.

"I don’t give a shit what time kickoff is," Sarkisian said. Y’all just show up."

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide will play in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on a nationally televised stage on FOX. And while the game's kick-off time has not yet been decided, all signs point to the matchup taking the primetime slot at either 11 AM or 6 PM.

The game will mark Steve Sarkisian's first chance to match up against his former boss Saban, who helped revive his career and propel him back to a Power 5 coaching job.

Sark will be facing some significant adversity with Saban sitting with a dominant 25-2 record vs his former assistants. Though it should be noted that both of those losses came in 2021, at the hands of Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart.

On the other end of the spectrum, Texas boasts a 7-1 all-time record vs Alabama, though Alabama took the most recent matchup in the 2009 national title game.

Again, however, Sarkisian is not worried about history. Nor is he concerned with the stage or exposure. He just wants to win football games.

“We have a saying in our building," Sarkisian said. Just spot the ball. Just spot the ball and we’ll play."

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.