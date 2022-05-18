Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'
AUSTIN - Steve Sarkisian isn't usually one to be outspoken to the media.
However, on Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club, he was exactly that.
When asked about the potential kick-off time for his team's Week 2 matchup vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sark was very blunt, stating how little he cared about the time slot.
"I don’t give a shit what time kickoff is," Sarkisian said. Y’all just show up."
The Longhorns and Crimson Tide will play in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on a nationally televised stage on FOX. And while the game's kick-off time has not yet been decided, all signs point to the matchup taking the primetime slot at either 11 AM or 6 PM.
The game will mark Steve Sarkisian's first chance to match up against his former boss Saban, who helped revive his career and propel him back to a Power 5 coaching job.
Sark will be facing some significant adversity with Saban sitting with a dominant 25-2 record vs his former assistants. Though it should be noted that both of those losses came in 2021, at the hands of Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart.
Local Star Recruit Reed Sets Texas Official Visit
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Is Longhorns Star Bijan Robinson The Top RB In The 2023 NFL Draft?
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson included in College Football News' top 15 running backs for the 2023 NFL draft
Travis Vick Leads Field at NCAA Men’s Golf Regional
While Vick holds individual lead, Longhorns remain in position to advance to NCAA Championships later this month
On the other end of the spectrum, Texas boasts a 7-1 all-time record vs Alabama, though Alabama took the most recent matchup in the 2009 national title game.
Again, however, Sarkisian is not worried about history. Nor is he concerned with the stage or exposure. He just wants to win football games.
“We have a saying in our building," Sarkisian said. Just spot the ball. Just spot the ball and we’ll play."
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!