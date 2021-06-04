Longhorns Win Austin Regional Opener 11-0 Over Southern

The Texas Longhorns won their Austin Regional opener on Friday afternoon, blowing out the Southern Jaguars 11-0

Offensively, the Longhorns were unstoppable on the day, racking up the 11 runs on 14 total hits, and scoring seven runs through the first three innings of action.

Mike Antico got things going for the Longhorns, scoring on a Zach Zubia sacrifice fly to put the Longhorns up 1-0 early in the first.



Slugger Ivan Melendez then extended that lead for Texas, firing a single shot home run to left field, giving the Longhorns a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Texas then exploded for four runs in the second inning, with Antico, Dylan Campbell and Trey Faltine, all scoring off of a Mitchell Daly double, sending the Longhorns to a 5-0 lead.

Daly wouldn't sit on the bases long, however, As Zubia would drive him in with a double of his own, giving Texas a 6-0 lead.

Zubia would be the player of the day for the Horns, going 3-4 with two RBI, while Daly had 3 RBI, and Cam Williams and Silas Ardoin each had two RBI of their own as well.

Pitcher Tristan Stevens had a tremendous outing in his own right from the mound on Friday, giving up just four hits in 7.0 innings with six strikeouts, and moving to 10-3 on the year.

With the win, the Longhorns (43-15) will advance to game four on Saturday, where they will take on the winner of Fairfield (37-3) and Arizona State (32-20) who face off at 6pm on Friday night.

What do you think of the Longhorns' performance in game 1? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

