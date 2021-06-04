Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Win Austin Regional Opener 11-0 Over Southern

The Texas Longhorns won their Austin Regional opener on Friday afternoon, blowing out the Southern Jaguars 11-0
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 2 overall seed Texas Longhorns baseball team exploded out of the gates in the first game of the Austin Regional on Friday afternoon, winning 11-0 over the Southern Jaguars at UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Offensively, the Longhorns were unstoppable on the day, racking up the 11 runs on 14 total hits, and scoring seven runs through the first three innings of action. 

Mike Antico got things going for the Longhorns, scoring on a Zach Zubia sacrifice fly to put the Longhorns up 1-0 early in the first. 

READ MORE: Texas' Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Training Camp

Slugger Ivan Melendez then extended that lead for Texas, firing a single shot home run to left field, giving the Longhorns a 2-0 lead after one inning. 

Texas then exploded for four runs in the second inning, with Antico, Dylan Campbell and Trey Faltine, all scoring off of a Mitchell Daly double, sending the Longhorns to a 5-0 lead. 

Daly wouldn't sit on the bases long, however, As Zubia would drive him in with a double of his own, giving Texas a 6-0 lead. 

READ MORE: ESPN's Finebaum Rips Longhorns, Says Texas Is "Irrelevant" and "Pathetically Behind" Rivals

Zubia would be the player of the day for the Horns, going 3-4 with two RBI, while Daly had 3 RBI, and Cam Williams and Silas Ardoin each had two RBI of their own as well. 

Pitcher Tristan Stevens had a tremendous outing in his own right from the mound on Friday, giving up just four hits in 7.0 innings with six strikeouts, and moving to 10-3 on the year.

With the win, the Longhorns (43-15) will advance to game four on Saturday, where they will take on the winner of Fairfield (37-3) and Arizona State (32-20) who face off at 6pm on Friday night. 

CONTINUE READING: Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 1: Texas Vs. Louisiana

What do you think of the Longhorns' performance in game 1? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

GettyImages-1303571380
News

Longhorns Win Austin Regional Opener 11-0 Over Southern

The Texas Longhorns won their Austin Regional opener on Friday afternoon, blowing out the Southern Jaguars 11-0

GettyImages-1293682816
Football

Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 1: Texas Vs. Louisiana

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in week 1

USATSI_15682552
Men's Basketball

Texas' Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Training Camp

Texas Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Men's U19 World Cup Team Training Camp

0fa819e05d1e491bb56b71141eb76162
News

Longhorns Offer Top 2023 West Coast Linebacker Prospect Tausili Akana

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_14920629
News

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Defensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 1

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns come to Austin with an experienced defense, filled with veterans

NFL
Football

Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 6 - RB Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson might be a running back, but he offers much more to the Longhorns' offense than just snaps

USATSI_15959535
Football

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian's “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian’s “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan, a saying that has taken college sports by storm in recent months

USATSI_14986786
News

Louisiana Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 1

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns come to Austin with a dangerous offensive attack, filled with experienced veterans