Texas Women’s Basketball Snag DePaul Transfer

The former Blue Demon and grad transfer averaged more than 17 points last season for the NCAA Tournament team

The Texas Longhorns received a commitment from former DePaul guard Sonya Morris, a player that should bring significant offense to a team that has made two straight Elite Eight appearances.

This is the second significant transfer the Longhorns have taken in this offseason. In April, former Oregon State forward Taylor Jones committed to Texas.

Morris announced her commitment on Twitter.

Vic Schaefer

Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer

Aaliyah Moore

Morris had a big season for the Blue Demons in helping them get back to the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 17.6 points for the season and got better in BIG EAST games, where she averaged 19.1 points. She was a big reason why DePaul led the nation in scoring with 87.3 points per game.

Jones brings production to Texas as well. She averaged averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, which was cut short due to injury. But in a full-season in 2020-21 she averaged 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds to earn both All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 defensive honors.

Texas lost one player to the professional ranks and three to the transfer portal. Guard Joanne Allen-Taylor turned pro. Guard Audrey Warren committed to Georgia. Forward Lauren Ebo transferred to Notre Dame. Forward LaTasha Lattimore has not announced a destination.

Morris and Jones join a team that already has plenty of talent. The returning frontcourt includes DeYona Gaston and Aaliyah Moore, both of which started at times last season. Femme Masudi barely played after transferring from junior college.

rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Aliyah Matharu

On the perimeter, the Longhorns return Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon, along with Aliyah Matharu and Shay Holle. All three started. The Longhorns also have Kyndall Hunter, Kobe King-Hawea and Anissa Gutierrez.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has two Class of 2023 commitments, as they picked one up from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner. She is up for San Antonio Express-News Player of the Year honors. The other is Cedar Park, Texas, guard Gisella Maul, a Top 50 player.

