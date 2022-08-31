Longhorns' Bijan Robinson First RB Selected in SI's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

And as he gets set for what should be an excitement-filled season, his inevitable journey to the NFL looms large.

Sports Illustrated released a 2023 mock draft Wednesday and has Robinson slated to be picked in the first round. The selection? No. 25 overall to the Miami Dolphins to pair up with former Sarkisian passing product Tua Tagovailoa and dynamic speedster Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league last season and could use a playmaker like Robinson out of the backfield. Miami had the third-fewest total rushing yards (1,568) and rushing yards per game (92.2).

Here's what SI had to say about the pick:

It wouldn’t surprise me if Robinson was off the board much earlier than this. As much as I like Chase Edmonds as part of a committee, Robinson has a complete featured-back skill set. With his elite burst, vision and ability to break tackles, he’s always a threat to make a big play.

Robinson is the first running back off the board in this particular mock. In an era where running backs are usually not valued as first-round picks, the 6-0, 214-pound all-purpose back looks to be an exception.

The Tucson native was a workhorse for Sarkisian this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

He'll begin what could potentially be his final collegiate season on Saturday, as the Longhorns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. C.T. It's the first of many games that NFL scouts are certain be watching this season just for the chance to get a look at Robinson.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.