Skip to main content

Longhorns' Bijan Robinson First RB Selected in SI's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

And as he gets set for what should be an excitement-filled season, his inevitable journey to the NFL looms large.

Sports Illustrated released a 2023 mock draft Wednesday and has Robinson slated to be picked in the first round. The selection? No. 25 overall to the Miami Dolphins to pair up with former Sarkisian passing product Tua Tagovailoa and dynamic speedster Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins had one of the worst rushing offenses in the league last season and could use a playmaker like Robinson out of the backfield. Miami had the third-fewest total rushing yards (1,568) and rushing yards per game (92.2).

Here's what SI had to say about the pick:

It wouldn’t surprise me if Robinson was off the board much earlier than this. As much as I like Chase Edmonds as part of a committee, Robinson has a complete featured-back skill set. With his elite burst, vision and ability to break tackles, he’s always a threat to make a big play.

Robinson is the first running back off the board in this particular mock. In an era where running backs are usually not valued as first-round picks, the 6-0, 214-pound all-purpose back looks to be an exception.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17288046
Football

Report: Texas & Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 For SEC Early?

According to CBS Sports, Texas and Oklahoma could look to leave the Big 12 before 2025.

By Cole Thompson
ulm
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian
Football

Optimism In Austin: Why Steve Sarkisian Is Ready For Another 'All Gas' Season With Texas

The Longhorns have plently of optimisim entering Week 1's matchup against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson

The Tucson native was a workhorse for Sarkisian this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

He'll begin what could potentially be his final collegiate season on Saturday, as the Longhorns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. C.T. It's the first of many games that NFL scouts are certain be watching this season just for the chance to get a look at Robinson.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_17288046
Football

Report: Texas & Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 For SEC Early?

According to CBS Sports, Texas and Oklahoma could look to leave the Big 12 before 2025.

By Cole Thompson
ulm
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian
Football

Optimism In Austin: Why Steve Sarkisian Is Ready For Another 'All Gas' Season With Texas

The Longhorns have plently of optimisim entering Week 1's matchup against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Week 1 Depth Chart Projection vs. Louisiana Monroe

Steve Sarkisian won't be releasing a depth chart, but LonghornsCountry.com is here to help.

By Matt Galatzan
Ewers
News

Sarkisian Says Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is 'Very Comfortable'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is gaining confidence heading into Week 1.

By Michael Gresser
rogers
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch in Week 1 vs. Longhorns

The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian
Football

Texas Fifth in Fan Nation Big 12 Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

By Matthew Postins
Bijan Sark
News

Sark: Longhorns' Culture is at 'All-Time High,' Explains How it Can Last

"I want what's best for our players and I want them to want it for each other," Sarkisian said Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt