Skip to main content

Big Man Dylan Disu To Withdraw From NBA Draft, Return to Longhorns

Texas is getting a key piece back from last season's roster

Just weeks after Texas forward Dylan Disu hinted at his return to the 40 Acres, the big man is reportedly making it official, electing to come back for one more season with the Longhorns.

Disu had originally entered the draft in April but quickly hinted that he might not be done with his college career earlier this month. 

Disu’s impressive length and athleticism makes him a raw prospect at the NBA level, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be drafted this year. A second-round prospect at best, he would benefit greatly from staying another year at Texas where he would definitely take on a bigger role than the 10.9 minutes per game he played mostly coming off the bench this past season.

Disu transferred to the Forty Acres last April after playing his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. He quickly made the decision to join Chris Beard's squad at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus 3
Play
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Can Longhorns Crack Top 10?

The Longhorns have remained steady this offseason, but will the new additions to the roster push Texas to the top of the Big 12?

By Zach Dimmitt38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Anthony Hill
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns In Top 5, Will Get Official Visit From Top LB Anthony Hill

The Longhorns are in the top five, and will land an official visit from one of their biggest targets

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cole_Hammer_drive_day_3
Play
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Match Play

Longhorns press on into match play and will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

During his sophomore season at Vanderbilt, Disu was a dominant wing who excelled in the paint. He averaged 15 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (1.2).

After recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered during his sophomore Vanderbilt, Disu never found consistent playing time despite the Texas front court being short-handed during the back-half of the season

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Can Longhorns Crack Top 10?

The Longhorns have remained steady this offseason, but will the new additions to the roster push Texas to the top of the Big 12?

By Zach Dimmitt38 minutes ago
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Longhorns In Top 5, Will Get Official Visit From Top LB Anthony Hill

The Longhorns are in the top five, and will land an official visit from one of their biggest targets

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Cole_Hammer_drive_day_3
News

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Match Play

Longhorns press on into match play and will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 3.32.49 PM
Recruiting

Top Athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot Has Texas in Top Five Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_10901125
Baseball

Former Longhorn Kody Clemens to Make Major League Debut With Detroit Tigers

Clemens was called up to the majors by the Tigers on Monday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
Faltine 8
Baseball

Texas Earns No. 9 Overall Seed, Austin Regional Teams Revealed

A look at who will be joining Texas in the Austin regional.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 30, 2022
Melendez KU
Baseball

Texas Baseball Earns Austin Regional in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced on Sunday evening that Austin would be a regional host.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 29, 2022
Stevens 1
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 29, 2022