Big Man Dylan Disu To Withdraw From NBA Draft, Return to Longhorns

Just weeks after Texas forward Dylan Disu hinted at his return to the 40 Acres, the big man is reportedly making it official, electing to come back for one more season with the Longhorns.



Disu had originally entered the draft in April but quickly hinted that he might not be done with his college career earlier this month.

Disu’s impressive length and athleticism makes him a raw prospect at the NBA level, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be drafted this year. A second-round prospect at best, he would benefit greatly from staying another year at Texas where he would definitely take on a bigger role than the 10.9 minutes per game he played mostly coming off the bench this past season.

Disu transferred to the Forty Acres last April after playing his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. He quickly made the decision to join Chris Beard's squad at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.

During his sophomore season at Vanderbilt, Disu was a dominant wing who excelled in the paint. He averaged 15 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (1.2).

After recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered during his sophomore Vanderbilt, Disu never found consistent playing time despite the Texas front court being short-handed during the back-half of the season

