Former Longhorns David Abiara and Chris Adimora Commit To SMU

The Longhorns have lost a bevy of players to the transfer portal in the last month

AUSTIN - Two former Texas Longhorns are now staying in-state after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With spring football camp now over, the Longhorns were inevitably going to face some roster turnover in the coming days.

In April, that turnover continued, with defensive end David Abiara and defensive back Chris Adimora entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with a host of other reserve players.

Now, both former Longhorns have found a home, staying in-state, and committing to the SMU Mustangs.

Abiara was the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal since the end of March, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison. Adimora entered the Portal in December, alongside fellow defensive back BJ Foster, who has since transferred to Sam Houston State. The Longhorns have now had 22 total players enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season, three of which, including wideout Josh Moore, have now committed to the Mustangs. A late addition to Steve Sarkisian's 2021 class, Abiara was originally committed to Notre Dame before switching his commitment to the Longhorns. Abiara did not see the field in his freshman season and did not make an impact during spring practice, causing him to drop on the depth chart. Coming out of Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX), Abiara held offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Tech, Utah, and Wisconsin among many others.

Abiara had 98 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in two seasons with at Legacy, and was a Texas District 6-5A D-I first-team selection at defensive end in his junior season.

Also a major contributor throughout his career, Adimora has played in 23 games in his three years with the Longhorns, starting 10 of those games. Adimora, however, began to slip in terms of playing time under the new regime.

Adimora finishes his Longhorns career with 66 total tackles, seven pass deflections, .5 sacks, and one interception.

The Longhorns will now count on freshmen such as J'Mond Tapp and Justice Finkley to help supply depth in the pass rush, while they will likely turn to youth with JD Coffee and Jerrin Thompson both more than capable of handling Adimora's former role in secondary.

