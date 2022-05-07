Skip to main content

Former Longhorns David Abiara and Chris Adimora Commit To SMU

The Longhorns have lost a bevy of players to the transfer portal in the last month

AUSTIN - Two former Texas Longhorns are now staying in-state after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With spring football camp now over, the Longhorns were inevitably going to face some roster turnover in the coming days. 

In April, that turnover continued, with defensive end David Abiara and defensive back Chris Adimora entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with a host of other reserve players.

Now, both former Longhorns have found a home, staying in-state, and committing to the SMU Mustangs.

USATSI_17110787

Abiara was the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal since the end of March, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison.

Adimora entered the Portal in December, alongside fellow defensive back BJ Foster, who has since transferred to Sam Houston State.

The Longhorns have now had 22 total players enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season, three of which, including wideout Josh Moore, have now committed to the Mustangs.

USATSI_17059017

A late addition to Steve Sarkisian's 2021 class, Abiara was originally committed to Notre Dame before switching his commitment to the Longhorns.

Abiara did not see the field in his freshman season and did not make an impact during spring practice, causing him to drop on the depth chart.

Coming out of Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX), Abiara held offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Tech, Utah, and Wisconsin among many others. 

FPn9PM-XwAcvOoO

Abiara had 98 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in two seasons with at Legacy, and was a Texas District 6-5A D-I first-team selection at defensive end in his junior season.

Also a major contributor throughout his career, Adimora has played in 23 games in his three years with the Longhorns, starting 10 of those games. Adimora, however, began to slip in terms of playing time under the new regime.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Earl Thomas
News

Earl Thomas - Longhorns & NFL Legend - Wanted by Austin Police

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout.

By Longhorn Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17498536
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

By Jonathan Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Zane Morehouse 3
Play
Baseball

Texas Hits the Road for Conference Series Against West Virginia

The Longhorns hit the road for the final time as they travel to take on the Mountaineers.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Adimora finishes his Longhorns career with 66 total tackles, seven pass deflections, .5 sacks, and one interception.

The Longhorns will now count on freshmen such as J'Mond Tapp and Justice Finkley to help supply depth in the pass rush, while they will likely turn to youth with JD Coffee and Jerrin Thompson both more than capable of handling Adimora's former role in secondary.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Earl Thomas
News

Earl Thomas - Longhorns & NFL Legend - Wanted by Austin Police

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout.

By Longhorn Country Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17498536
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

By Jonathan Davis4 hours ago
Zane Morehouse 3
Baseball

Texas Hits the Road for Conference Series Against West Virginia

The Longhorns hit the road for the final time as they travel to take on the Mountaineers.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Shutterstock_12662452a
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Has Found His New Home

Askew entered the transfer portal after just one season at Texas

By Tomer Barazani6 hours ago
USATSI_16158969
News

Four Former Longhorns Tip Off WNBA Season

Ariel Atkins, Charli Collier among former Texas players ready to play their first games of the 2022 season

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Jalen, Arch
Recruiting

Top In-State WR Jalen Hale Has Texas In Top 6

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMay 5, 2022
alex commit
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State Forward Alex Anamekwe

The Longhorns got some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Anamekwe Thursday

By Zach DimmittMay 5, 2022
Sark
News

Sark Focused on Big 12 But 'Not Naive' That Longhorns Need Growth Before SEC

"Ultimately, we got to start winning some more games. I'm not naive to that," Sarkisian said amidst Tuesday's meeting with Big 12 coaches

By Zach DimmittMay 5, 2022