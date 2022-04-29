Pair of Texas WRs Enter the Transfer Portal

Two more Longhorns entered the portal Friday, making that five total Texas players electing to transfer this week

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison have entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

The Longhorns have now had five total players elect to enter the portal this week. Defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, and defensive lineman Myron Warren all announced their intent to transfer.

Kelvontay Dixon Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK Dixon, who was a a two-time all-state receiver and 2019 state champion at Carthage (TX), was fixing to have an increased role with the Texas offense this season. In 2021, he appeared in all 12 games, catching nine passes for 100 yards. Dajon Harrison burntorangenation.com Despite the limited statistical production, Dixon’s speed and agility earned him some solid playing time after fellow receiver Jordan Whittington went down with injury against Oklahoma. Dixon had his best game of the season against Kansas on Nov. 13, catching a career-high four balls for 37 yards. Kelvontay Dixon Eric Gay, AP Photo

The highlight of his Texas career came in the 2020 Alamo Bowl against Colorado. Dixon had a 73-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a pass from former Longhorn QB Casey Thompson. It was the longest reception by a UT freshman all-time in a bowl game and the fifth-longest reception in Longhorns bowl history.

Harrison, a native of Hutto, Texas where he was a two-time all-district honoree on both offense and defense, never saw much action during his time on the Forty Acres.

After redshirting his freshman season, Harrison appeared in the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma last season. It was the only on-field appearance for Harrison in his Texas career. He did not record a touch against the Sooners.

Now with the departure of Harrison and Dixon, the Longhorns have lost some depth at receiver, though there’s more help on the way. Alabama transfer receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to Texas on April 19 and should provide some solid talent behind receivers Xavier Worthy, Whittington, Isaiah Neyor, and Marcus Washington.

