Skip to main content

Longhorns LB/RB Jaden Hullaby Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost their second defensive player to the transfer portal this week

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were bound to have some turnover following their 2022 spring football camp, with linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby the latest to leave the program. 

Hullaby made his announcement via his personal Twitter account

"First, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me, what he's doing for me, and what he will do for me," Hullaby said in a statement. "I would like to thank coach Herman, Coach Sark, and the University of Texas for the great experiences and the great people I have met during my two years in Austin, Tx. To my family, friends, and all my high school coaches; thank you for the continued support, guidance, and for believing in me! With that said, I am entering my name in the transfer portal."

Jaden Hullaby
jaden ut
Screen_Shot_2019_03_30_at_6.07.53_PM.0

After spending the first two years of his Texas Career on the defensive side of the ball, Hullaby did extensive work at the running back spot this spring. 

Hullaby came to the Longhorns as a running back out of Mansfield Timberview High School as part of the 2020 class, picking the Longhorns over Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Michigan State, TCU, and many other offers. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

01g1ny8day0rtr1ygnw0
Play
Football

Big 12 Set to Welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF For 2023-2024

Jon Rothstein reports that Big 12 Conference are set to welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF for the 2023-2024 season

By Tomer Barazani58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Zane Morehouse
Play
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Sweeps Season Series Over UTRGV With 7-2 Victory

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against the Vaqueros.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
20 hours ago
disuu
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Forward Dylan Disu Declares for NBA Draft

The Austin native averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds this past season

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022

He was eventually moved to the defensive side of the ball but never gained much traction in terms of playing time. 

Hullaby's brother is currently enrolled at Texas Tech.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

01g1ny8day0rtr1ygnw0
Football

Big 12 Set to Welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF For 2023-2024

Jon Rothstein reports that Big 12 Conference are set to welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF for the 2023-2024 season

By Tomer Barazani58 minutes ago
Zane Morehouse
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Sweeps Season Series Over UTRGV With 7-2 Victory

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against the Vaqueros.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
disuu
Men's Basketball

Texas Forward Dylan Disu Declares for NBA Draft

The Austin native averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds this past season

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17940800
News

Longhorns Guard Andrew Jones Declares For NBA Draft

The longtime Longhorns guard is taking his talents to the next level

By Matt GalatzanApr 27, 2022
Melendez BU 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Beats UTRGV 7-2 For Fifth Straight Win

The Longhorns travel to take on the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 26, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

CFB Expert Thinks Quinn Ewers Will Soon Have ‘Significant Separation’ in Texas QB Battle

Ewers and Card both got a chance to shine in Saturday’s spring game

By Zach DimmittApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18141158
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Defense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out on defense next fall

By Zach DimmittApr 26, 2022
Screen_Shot_2018_11_19_at_2.21.42_PM.0
Football

Texas DL Myron Warren Enters Transfer Portal

Junior Myron Warren enters the transfer portal after getting little action during his stint with the Longhorns

By Tomer BarazaniApr 26, 2022