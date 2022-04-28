Longhorns LB/RB Jaden Hullaby Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost their second defensive player to the transfer portal this week

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were bound to have some turnover following their 2022 spring football camp, with linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby the latest to leave the program.

Hullaby made his announcement via his personal Twitter account.

"First, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me, what he's doing for me, and what he will do for me," Hullaby said in a statement. "I would like to thank coach Herman, Coach Sark, and the University of Texas for the great experiences and the great people I have met during my two years in Austin, Tx. To my family, friends, and all my high school coaches; thank you for the continued support, guidance, and for believing in me! With that said, I am entering my name in the transfer portal."

After spending the first two years of his Texas Career on the defensive side of the ball, Hullaby did extensive work at the running back spot this spring.

Hullaby came to the Longhorns as a running back out of Mansfield Timberview High School as part of the 2020 class, picking the Longhorns over Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Michigan State, TCU, and many other offers.

He was eventually moved to the defensive side of the ball but never gained much traction in terms of playing time.

Hullaby's brother is currently enrolled at Texas Tech.

