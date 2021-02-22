NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Drop Second-Straight In Arlington; Fall To Arkansas 4-0

The Texas Longhorns baseball team continued its struggles on Sunday night, dropping their second consecutive game.
Author:
Publish date:

Coming off of its season-opening loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at the 2021 College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, the No. 9 Texas Longhorns baseball team was in search of their first win on Sunday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Unfortunately for the Horns, however, it wasn't to be, as their offense came up short yet again in a 4-0 loss.

"Learn from today and get ready for tomorrow," Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens said. "This is what we signed up for. If we wanted to play against lesser competition, we could of done that. We want to play against the best."

READ MORE: Recruiting Tracker: Top CB Talent Names Names Longhorns in Top-4

The Longhorns managed just two hits on the evening, both of which came from junior second baseman, Murphy Stehly. Texas also struck out 15 times on the day, giving them 33 strikeouts through their first two games of the season. 

Texas starting pitcher Tristan Stevens with 5.1 innings in his first appearance of the season, giving up two hits, three runs, and walking two while managing two strikeouts in 21 batters faced. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Drop Season Opener To Mississippi State 8-3

"Hitting and scoring kind of comes and goes but approach has to be better," Texas head coach David Pierce said. "I think we have some length in our swing that's probably caused by some tension and I think we have faced really good, quality pitching out of the gate.

"You combine those three things together and it's kind of a nightmare for us right now."

Texas will face its final opponent of the 2021 College Baseball Showdown on Monday night when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0), who just took over the No. 1 overall spot in the Baseball All America rankings. Ole Miss dispatched No. 10 TCU 7-3 on Saturday, as well as No. 3 Texas Tech 5-4 on Sunday.

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15375890
Football

Cornerbacks Preview: Can Longhorns Grad Transfer Darion Dunn Make An Impact?

Will Graduate Transfer Darion Dunn Start? Texas Longhorns Cornerbacks Preview

USATSI_10897707
News

Longhorns Drop Second-Straight In Arlington; Fall To Arkansas 4-0

The Texas Longhorns baseball team continued its struggles on Sunday night, dropping their second consecutive game.

DenverHarris247.0
News

Recruiting Tracker: Top CB Talent Names Names Longhorns in Top-4

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Sunday when elite Houston North Shore CB Denver Harris named the Longhorns in his top-4 schools

Juwan Mi
Football

Position Preview: Little Changes for Texas at LB in 2021

The Longhorns linebackers should make or break the front seven in a new formation

USATSI_15521444
News

Longhorns Blow 19-Point Lead; Fall To West Virginia 84-82

The Texas Longhorns blew a major lead at home in the second half on their way to falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-82

2021_TX_MS_BB_1873
News

Longhorns Baseball Drop Season Opener To Mississippi State 8-3

The Texas Longhorns baseball team opened the 2021 season with a lopsided loss to the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Arlington

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Bigger In Texas: How Rich Is Coach Sarkisian’s New Longhorns Contract?

The University of Texas Board of Regents is set to approve a massive deal for new head football coach Steve Sarkisian, as well as his staff.

GettyImages-1293707538
Football

Casey vs. Card: QB Position Preview

With Sam Ehlinger gone, who is the new man under center