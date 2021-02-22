Longhorns Drop Second-Straight In Arlington; Fall To Arkansas 4-0

Coming off of its season-opening loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at the 2021 College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, the No. 9 Texas Longhorns baseball team was in search of their first win on Sunday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Unfortunately for the Horns, however, it wasn't to be, as their offense came up short yet again in a 4-0 loss.

"Learn from today and get ready for tomorrow," Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens said. "This is what we signed up for. If we wanted to play against lesser competition, we could of done that. We want to play against the best."

The Longhorns managed just two hits on the evening, both of which came from junior second baseman, Murphy Stehly. Texas also struck out 15 times on the day, giving them 33 strikeouts through their first two games of the season.

Texas starting pitcher Tristan Stevens with 5.1 innings in his first appearance of the season, giving up two hits, three runs, and walking two while managing two strikeouts in 21 batters faced.

"Hitting and scoring kind of comes and goes but approach has to be better," Texas head coach David Pierce said. "I think we have some length in our swing that's probably caused by some tension and I think we have faced really good, quality pitching out of the gate.

"You combine those three things together and it's kind of a nightmare for us right now."

Texas will face its final opponent of the 2021 College Baseball Showdown on Monday night when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0), who just took over the No. 1 overall spot in the Baseball All America rankings. Ole Miss dispatched No. 10 TCU 7-3 on Saturday, as well as No. 3 Texas Tech 5-4 on Sunday.

