Longhorns Fall to 0-3 After 8-1 Loss To Top-Ranked Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns nightmare start to the season continued on Monday night when they fell to the top-ranked Ole Miss Rebels 8-1
The No. 9 Texas Longhorns baseball team fell to 0-3 for the first time since the 2006 season on Monday night, falling to the top-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in their final game of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.

The Rebels, who recently took over the top spot in the Baseball America top-25 rankings after their 2-0 start in Arlington, used a big sixth inning to take control of the game and never looked back, scoring seven unanswered runs over the final four innings. 

The Rebel run began after a solid five-inning stretch from Texas starting pitcher Kolby Kubichek in which he gave up just one run, and was pulled from the game following a double to open the bottom of the sixth. Shortly after his exit, the Rebel bats came alive, wracking up four runs in the inning. 

As they had through the first two games of the tournament, the Texas bats remained quiet on Monday, with the Longhorns managing just five hits and striking out 13 times, giving them 48 strikeouts on the weekend. 

Ole Miss starting pitcher Derek Diamond finished the game with eight of those strikeouts in six innings of play, allowing the sole Longhorns run.

The Texas run came on a solo home run from infielder Cam Williams, tying the game at one run apiece in the fifth inning.

The Longhorns will head back to Austin where they will look for their first win of the season in a four-game home series against the BYU Cougars that begins on Wednesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

