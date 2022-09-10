Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide meet for a non-conference showdown in Austin.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set for a non-conference square-off Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, as the 

It's the first time since the 2009 BCS National Championship that the two programs have met. The Longhorns fell 37-21, a game that lives infamously in the minds of Texas fans. Legendary Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was injured at the start of the first quarter and Texas was unable to keep 

Now, the Longhorns (1-0) are led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at head coach, as the 48-year-old preps for the biggest game in his second year at the helm. Texas won its first game 52-10 over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. 

New Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers got off to a rocky start with an early interception against the Warhawks, but bounced back and finished 16 of 24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. 

Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson had 10 carries for 71 yards and touchdown while adding three catches for 40 receiving yards and another score. He'll be looking for similar results against a tough Alabama defense. 

The Crimson Tide (1-0) come into this game after a dominant 55-0 win over the Utah State Aggies in Week 1. Alabama is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner and junior quarterback Bryce Young, who gashed Utah State with six total touchdowns to begin the year. 

Follow along with LonghornsCountry.com for live in-game updates and non-stop coverage of Saturday's game between Texas and Alabama.

FIRST QUARTER: 

***

