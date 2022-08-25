Skip to main content

Who is Longhorns' Top Breakout Candidate?

Steve Sarkisian might've provide a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

Regardless of what last year's 5-7 record might show, there's little doubt that the Texas Longhorns possess some elite talent on the offensive side of the ball headed into this season.

Some of this talent has yet to completely emerge though, leaving room to wonder about who will be Texas' top breakout candidate this season.

Coach Steve Sarkisian might've provided a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

"I love (Ja'Tavion) Sanders," Sarkisian said. "Probably one of, if arguably the most improved player on our team from a year ago to this time. He's a big, physical guy ... he’s probably got the best hands on our team. He’s got very strong hands, can make contested catches. He’s a guy we’re definitely very excited about.”

247Sports revealed its list of 13 players primed for breakouts this season and detailed Sanders as the choice for Texas and the only tight end on the list. 

Here's what the analysis had to say about Sanders:

Is it fair to list a former five-star as a breakout player? In this case I’d argue yes. A jumbo athlete looking for a position coming out of high school, Ja'Tavion Sanders played only 28 snaps as a true freshman. His workload will increase considerably in 2022. Texas has a deep tight end room, but the Longhorns are expected to work primarily out of 12-personnel (2 WRs, 2 TEs, 1 RB), providing plenty of snaps for that group. And Sanders, all 6-foot-4, 249 pounds of him, will be used plenty as both a blocker and pass catcher.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently called Sanders “the most improved player” on the team from this time last year till now. Sarkisian also said Sanders has the best hands on the team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17155533
Play
News

Baylor Bears Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Bears have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Michael Gresser
beard
Play
News

LOOK: NBA Star Visits Longhorns, Coach Chris Beard

The Longhorns got a star-studded visit this week.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ewers and Bijan
Play
Football

Longhorns Announce Unique NIL Deal for QB Quinn Ewers

The Longhorns will be partnering with Wrangler for a custom line of Longhorns apparel.

By Connor Zimmerlee

While Sanders only recorded one catch as a freshman, one look at his high school stats and it is not hard to see why he can be an integral member of the offense. 

In his senior season at Denton Ryan, he recorded 63 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sanders averaged an impressive 18.4 yards per reception, showing that he has the ability to turn any play into a big play once the ball is in his hands.

There is no doubt that the potential for Sanders to be an elite tight end is there for the taking. If he can take that next step in his second year with Ewers at quarterback then this Texas offense will be even harder for opponents to stop on a weekly basis. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_17155533
News

Baylor Bears Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Bears have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Michael Gresser
beard
News

LOOK: NBA Star Visits Longhorns, Coach Chris Beard

The Longhorns got a star-studded visit this week.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ewers and Bijan
Football

Longhorns Announce Unique NIL Deal for QB Quinn Ewers

The Longhorns will be partnering with Wrangler for a custom line of Longhorns apparel.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17288617
News

Baylor Bears Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Bears have the pieces on offense to contend in the Big 12.

By Michael Gresser
steve sarkisian
News

'Growing Pains': Sark Details Patient Path Toward Longhorns' Development

Even with the start of the season just over a week away, Steve Sarkisian knows change won't happen overnight.

By Zach Dimmitt
Jalen, Arch
Recruiting

Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Reveals New Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
goodwin
News

'A Blessing': Longhorns Ex Marquise Goodwin Embracing His Seahawks Opportunity

Goodwin's long NFL journey has led him to Seattle, and he has no plans of wasting a single rep.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bijan Robinson
News

Two Longhorns Taken in 2-Round NFL Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft could be favorable for the Longhorns.

By Michael Gresser