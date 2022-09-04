Skip to main content
College Gameday Headed to Austin for Longhorns vs. Alabama After ULM Blowout

The legendary pregame show will be making the trip to Austin for Texas' Week 2 matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Texas Longhorns aren't quite done handling the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as Saturday's season-opener winds to a close in the fourth with Texas up big. 

But in the midst of the blowout, it was announced by ESPN that the legendary pregame show College Gameday will be making the trip to Austin for Texas' Week 2 matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Sept. 11. 

The last time College Gameday came to Austin was for the 2019 matchup between No. 9 Texas and No. 6 LSU. The Tigers would win in a 45-38 thriller before winning it all later that season. 

Faced with the pressure of how they can respond from a 5-7 season in 2021, the  Longhorns came out in Saturday's season-opener against the Warhawks and left little doubt that they are on a steady climb toward improvement.

The dominant win had it's highlights, but a fair share of lowlights as well. It's no secret that a Texas win was expected, making the mistakes from both sides of the ball something to note headed into a vastly different matchup with Alabama next Saturday.

