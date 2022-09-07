Keondre Coburn Loves a Good Longhorns Underdog Story

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn was honest about his initial reaction to seeing the Alabama Crimson Tide on the 2022 schedule.

“Oh, we get a chance to play Bama. Hopefully, I’ll be gone before that. But I’m here,” Coburn said with a smile.

It was all jokes for the 6-2, 343-pound senior, who laughed with media members Monday ahead of Saturday’s home bout with the No. 1 team in the country.

Most of the country expects the Horns to drop to 1-1. In a way, they have nothing to lose. But Coburn loves that underdog feeling.

“To be honest, I love it,” he said. “I love the team that everybody doesn’t look at it and think they (don’t) have something.”

Additionally, not making the matchup bigger than it is isn’t a part of Coburn’s plan.

“But I’m excited for it. It’s another opportunity to play football. It’s another college team.”

Coburn got his first sack of the season in Saturday's 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. He’s posted 69 total tackles, two passes defended, five sacks, and one forced fumble in his career at Texas.

And even if Coburn won’t admit it, the biggest additions to this stat sheet could come in Saturday’s game, as the Longhorns will need every bit of his experience and power if an upset over Alabama is possible.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.