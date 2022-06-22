UTSA Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 3
The Texas Longhorns added major talent through the transfer portal this offseason following a 5-7 finish in Steve Sarkisian's first season as head coach. The pieces they added on offense could be enough to carry them to victory when the UTSA Roadrunners come to Austin in week 3.
UTSA is coming off its best season in program history with a record of 12-2 and a win in the Conference-USA championship.
Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the UTSA matchup as a whole and offensive players to watch on the Roadrunner's roster.
Now let's take a look at some of the defensive players Texas should have its eye on.
DB Rashad Wisdom
Wisdom has led the Roadrunners in tackles the last two seasons. In his three-year career at UTSA, Wisdom has totaled 226 tackles and five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. The Roadrunners will look to the First-Team All C-USA defensive back to be the leader of their defense in 2021.
LB Jamal Ligon
Longhorns to Host Second Consecutive Loaded Recruiting Visit Weekend
The Longhorns have another very big recruiting weekend ahead of them
Elite WR Johntay Cook Locks In Longhorns Official Visit
The Longhorns will be getting an official visit from one of the state's top wideouts
Texas Has 'Growing Confidence' in Ability to Land Arch Manning
LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. details where Texas stands after hosting Manning for what was likely his final official visit this past weekend
Ligon has had a very productive career as a Roadrunner. He has totaled 136 tackles and five sacks in two seasons. Ligon was a defensive end coming out of high school. His versatility gives UTSA someone who can tackle in open space and attack off the edge.
DE Trumane Bell II
Bell often started alongside First-Team All C-USA defensive end Clarence Hicks. Hicks set UTSA’s single sack record in 2021 with 10.5. Bell had a respectable five sacks in 2021 and 4.5 sacks in 2020. With Hicks off to the NFL, Bell will be asked to be the man who can consistently provide pressure on the quarterback. He has shown he is capable of doing so. The Texas offensive tackles will have trouble containing Bell off the edge.
You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!