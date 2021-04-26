Longhorns Gain Commitment From Former Alabama LB Ben Davis

The Longhorns are bolstering their defense with the addition of a former SEC linebacker transfer

The Texas Longhorns hoped to bring a little bit of Alabama's winning culture to Austin with the hiring of Steve Sarkisian.

On Monday, the team added a little more of that, when former Alabama linebacker, Ben Davis, committed to the program.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder backer is expected to compete for the starting "JACK" backer role for Sarkisian's defense next season.

READ MORE: WATCH: Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Jr. Season

Davis, a former top linebacker recruit from Gordo, Ala., shocked the recruiting world when he declared to the Crimson Tide instead of staying closer to his home to play for Auburn. One of the top linebackers in the country coming out of high school, Davis was expected to immediately offer his contributions to Nick Saban's roster over the next three to four seasons.

Davis was limited due to injuries following his redshirt season in 2016. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in eight games for the Tide's defense, recording seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a sack.

Earlier this year, Davis announced via social media he would forgo his final year of eligibility with Alabama and enter the transfer portal.

READ MORE: Where Does The Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Stand Following Orange-White Game?

"My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player but more importantly, a better person," Davis wrote. "These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches, and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.

"With much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Alabama who has brought me to this point and it's always 'Roll Tide' for life."

Does this mean the Longhorns have their replacement for Ossai? Not entirely. Former LSU linebacker Ray Thornton joined the team via transfer earlier this offseason, and former Highland Park standout Prince Dorbah emerged towards the end of spring camp.

In four years with the Tigers, Thornton recorded 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, and three sacks. He played in 21 games during that span. Senior Jacoby Jones should also be in the mix.

All four players are expected to compete for a starting role next season.

Who do you think should start for the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.