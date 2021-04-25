WATCH: Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Jr. Season

Texas Longhorns QB Commitment Maalik Murphy is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and his junior highlight tape has been released to prove it

When Maalik Murphy pledged to the Texas Longhorns this past February, few Longhorns fans knew exactly what they would be getting from the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect.

After all, Murphy had yet to suit up as a starter for Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) at the varsity level. And with California delaying its high school football season until mid-March, fans would have to wait even longer to catch a glimpse of Murphy on the gridiron, and see if he really was worth the hype.

Despite this, Murphy's stock has remained as high as ever, soaring to the top of nearly every quarterback list or ranking in the industry, and securing him his place among the nation's elite.

And as you can see in the video below, Muprhy looked every bit the part of a Power 5 star during his junior campaign.

Suffice it to say, that excitement from Murphy has paid off, with the blue-chip recruit leading the Serra Cavaliers to a 4-2 record in his junior campaign, and throwing for 1,261 yards and nine touchdowns in six just games, while completing 55.2-percent of his passes, with four interceptions and an 88.5 quarterback rating.

"I want people to know my love for the game and how excited I am about just getting a sniff of my junior year," Murphy said before the season began. "It's been a crazy time with everything going on, but I've never given up, (never) got side-tracked. I kept my main goal in front of my head and just kept working ... getting stronger, getting faster, getting smarter.''

Behind Murphy's leadership, Serra has also finished in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Mission League with Alemany and Chaminade High School and placing them at No. 30 in the California State rankings.

Still, there is plenty of room to improve for the Longhorns' future QB1, and with a full regular season awaiting him in the fall, more opportunities to stake his claim as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

