Longhorns Have Second-Straight Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The Texas Longhorns will have a full week off, following the postponement of their Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
The fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns were scheduled to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night, only for the game to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Iowa State program. 

Now, the Longhorns' Saturday matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs has been postponed as well, amid the announcement that Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for the virus. 

“Following our team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Dixon tweeted on Monday evening. “I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.”

This is now the fourth game of the season to be postponed or canceled due to COVID concerns, including the Longhorns' Big 12 conference opener against the Baylor Bears on December 13, which was postponed due to issues within the Baylor program.

TCU released a statement on the postponement via their official team website on Monday afternoon.

"In accordance with Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines, TCU's home games against Texas Tech on January 20 and Texas on January 23 have been postponed," the school said in the statement. "The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule."

The Big 12 has not announced when any of these games will be made up as of yet but added an extra week to the league's regular-season to complete any postponed matchup in the event of virus issues.

Texas will now have more than a week off before their next scheduled outing against the Oklahoma Sooners on January 26th, in what will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

