Longhorns Interest in LB Ish Harris Rapidly Growing

College Football is a 24/7 event. If the games aren't being played, recruiting as at an all-time high. For Texas' new head coach Steve Sarkisian, his first real recruiting cycle begins in 2022.

That process could begin on the right foot by adding names that will better the program in years to come. Pilot Point's Ish Harris could be the next great runner to make a showing come 2021.

"I love the staff. The staff is great," Harris told Longhorns Country in an exclusive interview. "Coach [Jeff] Choate is a great man, Sark is a great man, all of them are great people."

The 2022 hybrid prospect spoke highly of the University as a whole, raving about how the atmosphere plays as much a role as the facility.

"The campus is really nice," Harris said of Austin. "They have a nice locker room, really they have a nice everything.

"What I mostly like about the place is the new addition they added to the end zone. We'll see. We'll see what the future holds with Texas and me."

The Bearcat has spoken with multiple schools to this point. Some view Harris as a running back while others believe his best skills are suited as an outside linebacker.

According to Harris, Texas will look to play him in coverage off the edge in Peter Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5 scheme.

An early graduate, Harris says he will begin his in-person visits once the dead period is up. Hoping to make an impact by the start of the 2022 season, the 6-foot-4 athlete plans to get into the facility and begin to work once he's arrived.

One facility that has caught the eye is Texas' prime rival, Oklahoma. If playing linebacker at the next level, the history of the linebacker success from the Sooners is an enticing thought.

"For an NFL path, that's the school to go to for linebackers," Harris said of Oklahoma. "I have to see what best fits me."

Winning is another thing on Harris's mind. Oklahoma fits the bill after another Big 12 title secured this season against Iowa State. With four straight appearances in the Championship since its return in 2017, it's hard not to factor that into the discussion.

Harris released his top schools earlier this month. As of now, Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M stand out as the front-runners not due to their facilities, but rather what they bring in the classroom. Each campus has exactly what Harris is looking for to study for his future outside of football.

"Now it's about turning it into a top three and from there, go visit and see what I want to do and commit," Harris said.

Last season, Harris rushed for 1,788 yards and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. As a linebacker, he recorded 44 tackles and five interceptions.

