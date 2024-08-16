Longhorns Kelvin Banks & Trey Moore Selected to Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List
Texas junior offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and edge rusher Trey Moore have the distinguished honor of being selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Lombardi Award, the University announced on Thursday,
The Lombardi Award is presented annually to the college football lineman, either offensive or defensive, who in addition to superior work in the trenches, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Banks has started 27 games for the Longhorns. He has also been named as a preseason first-team All-SEC player. Banks was also recognized as a preseason first-team All-American by CBS Sports, ESPN and The Athletic.
Banks is also a candidate for the 2024 Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the country's premier offensive lineman by the Football Writers Association of America.
This is also the second-straight year Banks has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Award.
Moore was a transfer portal enrollee from UTSA in the spring of 2024. He was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Last season for the Roadrunners, Moore was credited with 45 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks with one forced fumble, one interception and four passes defended.
The junior from San Antonio had 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble against UAB. He logged a season-high seven tackles with three sacks each against Texas State and East Carolina.
The 2024 Lombardi Award winner will be announced in Houston on Dec, 11.
The Longhorns will open their season on Aug. 31 against the Colorado State Rams. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.