Longhorns Land Another Major SEC Transfer In Alabama RB Keilan Robinson

The Texas Longhorns added another dynamic playmaker into the fold on Sunday, when Keilan Robinson committed to Steve Sarkisian
The Texas Longhorns added another major talent to their ever-evolving roster on Sunday, when Alabama running back talent Keilan Robinson committed to the program. 

Robinson, who was recruited as a running back by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, was moved to wide receiver in the spring, before opting to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Under Steve Sarkisian at Alabama, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Robinson ran for 254 yards in 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Robinson will fall in behind one of the best running back pairings in the country in Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, where he will add a new dynamic of speed and quickness to the position. 

Gabriel Watson, who transferred from Division II Sioux Falls, was likely to be the third option before Robinson's arrival, and despite an impressive spring, will assume the fourth string position. 

Coming out of St. John's High School (Washington, D.C.), Robinson had offers from a myriad of Power 5 programs, including USC, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Robinson was one of the top running back recruits in the DC area, and a top-20 running back in the country. 

Are you pleased with the addition of Benson? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

