Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Denton Ryan Corner Austin Jordan

The Texas Longhorns have landed yet another massive commitment to their 2022 class

Just weeks after naming the Longhorns among his top-3 schools, top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, committing to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his final three, giving the Longhorns a massive win over a pair of traditional powerhouses on the recruiting trail.

Known as a corner with high frame potential, elite athleticism, and top-end speed, Jordan is one of the most sought-after cornerback recruits in the state of Texas.

"First I would like to thank god for blessing me with the ability to play football. Without him, none of this would be possible," Jordan said in a statement. "Secondly, I would like to thank my friends, family, teammates, and teachers for their support. Next, I would like to thank my youth, middle school, high school, and trainers for keeping me on the field, and my personal trainer for helping me perfect my craft. I appreciate all the sacrifices they made to put me in this position. And lastly, I would like to thank my mom for always believing and being there for me. Also to thank all of the colleges that gave me an opportunity. With that being said I will be committing to the University of Texas at Austin. #GoLonghorns."

Last season, alongside fellow elite defensive recruit Bear Alexander, and 2021 Longhorns signee Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan helped lead Denton Ryan to a 5A Division 1 State Championship over Cedar Park -- the schools' first state title since 2002.

Jordan was also a Unanimous first-team all-district selection in 2020 and was named the Texas District 4-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

Known for his speed and athleticism, Jordan ran track for Ryan as well, Running a 22.02 200 during his junior year, and running as the anchor of Ryan's 5A state-qualifying 4x200 relay team.

Jordan now becomes the 15th commitment of Sarkisian's first recruiting class with the Longhorns, as well as the third defensive back, joining Aledo's Bryan Allen Jr., and Memorial (Port Arthur, TX) corner, Jaylon Guilbeau.

