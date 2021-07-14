Longhorns Land Transfer Commitment From Kansas Third-Baseman

David Pierce and his staff are beginning the works of re-tooling the roster for another run to the College World Series

The Texas baseball program made it's first big move of the offseason on Wednesday after potentially losing all seven draft-eligible players to the MLB Draft this week.

According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, the Longhorns added Kansas third-baseman Skyler Messinger through the transfer portal.

The addition of Messinger will provide support in the infield for David Pierce's group, as the departure through the draft by third-baseman Cam Williams and first-baseman Zach Zubia lost valuable infield experience for Texas.

Messinger started all 56 games for the Jayhawks this past season and proved his ability as an efficient hitter. He led Kansas in nearly every single hitting category, as Messinger was first on the team in batting average (.324), at-bats (213), hits (69), doubles (19), slugging percentage (.460), and RBI (39).

The Boulder, CO native only had two home runs on the season, which might seem like a bit of a concern. Yet, he's proven he can consistently make contact with the ball to give his team constant scoring opportunities. Under the guidance of the Texas coaching staff, this production will only have room to grow.

Messinger has already been in college for four years but will use his extra year of eligibility to provide a new-faced spark for this Texas team. His experience in the infield and in the batter's box should be a key catalyst in the Longhorn's journey back to the College World Series.

The Longhorns are off to a successful start in the offseason by adding Messinger, with more new transfer additions likely on the horizon for David Pierce and Co.

