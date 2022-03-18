Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Marcus Carr Nails Impossible Shot in NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Marcus Carr hit one of the shots of the year on Friday afternoon

The Texas Longhorns are making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 23 seasons, joining only seven other teams to do so. 

The Longhorns are also battling momentum, history and arguably the hottest team in basketball in the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Longhorns are seeking that 'One Shining Moment' with first-year coach Chris Beard, who was hired precisely for this moment. 

And on Friday, that first big-time March Madness moment presented itself, with point guard Marcus Carr nailing a half-court three as time expired in the first half of play.

BEARD'S SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: Beard is 10-4 in his previous four NCAA Tournament appearances. He led Texas Tech to the 2018 Elite Eight and the 2019 NCAA Championship Game. Beard is 4-0 in First Round games in the NCAA Tournament.

USATSI_17866342_168388359_lowres

Timmy Allen

USATSI_17866643_168388359_lowres

Coach Beard

USATSI_17795236_168388359_lowres

Coach Beard

FUN NOTE: Senior Courtney Ramey has averaged a team-best 16.5 ppg and 8.0 rpg while hitting 6-of-12 from three-point range in his last two games.

QUOTABLE: Former Longhorns center Myles Turner, a current standout for the Indiana Pacers, believes there is a major difference in this season's Longhorns team.

"This season feels so much different due to the transfers and overall impact coach Beard has had on our culture," Turner said in an exclusive with reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I am confident with this team going into the tournament despite the up and down season."

RECORDS: No. 6 seed Texas (21-11, 10-8 Big 12) vs. No. 11 seed Virginia Tech (23-12, 11-9 ACC)

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022, 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/RADIO: TBS, The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: The Longhorns are 1-point favorites vs. the Hokies.

allen tcu

Timmy Allen vs. TCU

askew

Devin Askew

USATSI_17794154

Texas vs. Baylor

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the round of 32, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 3 seed Purdue vs. No. 14 seed Yale. 

