Scottie Scheffler Enters Masters Sunday With Chance At History

Scottie Scheffler is looking to join elite company, and seal up his first major victory at the most prestigious tournament in golf

Former Texas Longhorn and DFW native Scottie Scheffler tees off in the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon, looking to take the first major championship of his career.

Scheffler enters the day with a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, sitting at 9-under for the tournament.

Scheffler could have asserted complete control over the tournament after a great front nine in which he made four birdies and built a six-shot lead.

Instead, following a tough back nine for Scheffler, Smith will be the matchup on Sunday after he shot a 4-under 68 and climbed back into contention.

He was the only player to make a significant run, as he started the day six shots back of the former Longhorns All-American, and now sits at 6-under for the tournament.

The pair will tee off at 1:40 PM central time and will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with coverage starting at 1 PM.

Scheffler is trying to become the fifth straight player to turn a five-shot 36-hole lead into a green jacket.

The list of players that have done it before includes Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who held the 36-hole lead on his way to his 2015 championship.

He is also trying to become the third Longhorn to take home a title at Augusta, where he would join Spieth (2015) and Ben Crenshaw (1984 and 1995).

Also in contention is Sungjae Im at 4-under, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel at 2-under and Shane Lowry at 2-under. There are two players at 1-under — Justin Thomas and Corey Conners.

Scheffler has never won a major championship, but he has finished in the Top 10 of the last three majors and has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

His last victory, at the World Golf Championships Match Play, allowed him to move to No. 1 in the world rankings. If he wins the Masters, he’ll be the first player to make the Masters his first win after becoming the world’s No. 1 since Ian Woosnam did it in 1991.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.