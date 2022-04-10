Skip to main content

Scottie Scheffler Enters Masters Sunday With Chance At History

Scottie Scheffler is looking to join elite company, and seal up his first major victory at the most prestigious tournament in golf
and Matthew Postins

Former Texas Longhorn and DFW native Scottie Scheffler tees off in the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon, looking to take the first major championship of his career

Scheffler enters the day with a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, sitting at 9-under for the tournament.

Scheffler could have asserted complete control over the tournament after a great front nine in which he made four birdies and built a six-shot lead.

USATSI_18052444
USATSI_18051311
USATSI_18052394

Instead, following a tough back nine for Scheffler, Smith will be the matchup on Sunday after he shot a 4-under 68 and climbed back into contention. 

He was the only player to make a significant run, as he started the day six shots back of the former Longhorns All-American, and now sits at 6-under for the tournament.

The pair will tee off at 1:40 PM central time and will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with coverage starting at 1 PM.

Scheffler is trying to become the fifth straight player to turn a five-shot 36-hole lead into a green jacket.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

worthy aa
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Ewers and Worthy Show Great Connection in Spring Football

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt17 seconds ago
17 seconds ago
ja'kobe walter
Play
Men's Basketball

'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State Shooting Guard?

Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt27 seconds ago
27 seconds ago
USATSI_18052444
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Masters Lead

Scheffler's lead fell from five strokes to three after he had four bogeys on the back nine on Saturday at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

The list of players that have done it before includes Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who held the 36-hole lead on his way to his 2015 championship.

He is also trying to become the third Longhorn to take home a title at Augusta, where he would join Spieth (2015) and Ben Crenshaw (1984 and 1995).

USATSI_18052139
USATSI_18052356
USATSI_18052347

Also in contention is Sungjae Im at 4-under, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel at 2-under and Shane Lowry at 2-under. There are two players at 1-under — Justin Thomas and Corey Conners.

Scheffler has never won a major championship, but he has finished in the Top 10 of the last three majors and has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. 

His last victory, at the World Golf Championships Match Play, allowed him to move to No. 1 in the world rankings. If he wins the Masters, he’ll be the first player to make the Masters his first win after becoming the world’s No. 1 since Ian Woosnam did it in 1991. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

worthy aa
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Ewers and Worthy Show Great Connection in Spring Football

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt17 seconds ago
ja'kobe walter
Men's Basketball

'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State Shooting Guard?

Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt27 seconds ago
USATSI_18052444
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Masters Lead

Scheffler's lead fell from five strokes to three after he had four bogeys on the back nine on Saturday at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins42 minutes ago
USATSI_18052347
News

Scheffler Heads to Masters Sunday With 3-Shot Lead

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff16 hours ago
Stevens 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Unable to Overcome Early 6-1 Deficit, Drop Game Two 7-5

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs in game two on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
GettyImages-1390355302
News

Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Langer Approach’ to Taming The Masters

As the former Texas golfer took control of the Masters, he drew inspiration from a two-time champion known for precision

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022
GettyImages-1390357349
News

Scottie Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters After Round 2

With 5-under 67, the former Longhorn holds a five-shot lead on the field with 36 holes remaining at Augusta National

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022
Pete Hansen 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pete Hansen Throws Complete Game Shutout, Longhorns Win 2-0

The Longhorns welcome the Horned Frogs at the Disch on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 8, 2022