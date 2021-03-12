Longhorns NFL Pro Day Numbers: Who Stood Out?

The Texas Longhorns held their annual pro day on Thursday afternoon, with a certain group of players impressing

With the NFL canceling the annual pre-draft combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eight Texas Longhorns took the practice field on Thursday afternoon to show scouts from around the league why they deserved to be selected in the upcoming draft.

Those eight players -- Samuel Cosmi, Sam Ehlinger, Joseph Ossai, Ta'Quon Graham, Caden Sterns, Brennan Eagles, Tarik Black, and Chris Brown -- each had their own impressive moments from their individual workouts, including Ehlinger, who is fighting to become the first Longhorn quarterback to be drafted since 2010.

Ehlinger, who cited his arm strength and velocity as his biggest needs to improve coming into the day, did just that, putting pass after pass on the money, and doing it with an impressive zip.

"I think those were things that I worked on, and I’m glad that those things were said because it helped me tremendously," Ehlingher said. "I'm not sure there’s much question there."

In typical fashion, however, Ehlinger was effusive in his praise for his teammates when asked about them as well.

"Most impressive thing? Either Joseph jumping over 11 feet, Sammy running a 4.8, or Caden jumping a 42," Ehlinger said. Everybody’s testing extremely well out here."

Among those teammates to test impressively was offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, who, after opting out of the rest of the regular season following the team's 23-20 loss to Iowa State, was able to get in front of pro scouts for the first time in three and a half months.

While Ehlinger was excited about Cosmi's 40-time, the most impressive feat from the offensive tackle was his bench press, where he finished with 36 reps -- the best number of the day.

"I was fired up. I was super ecstatic," Cosmi Said. "36 reps on bench was something I didn’t quite know I could do. I was super stoked."

Other Longhorns to impress were safety Caden Sterns and wideout Tarik Black, each of whom had plenty of moments to write home about.

Sterns, in particular, checked all of the boxes, including hitting a 42-inch vertical jump, 4.4 40-yard dash, and a 4.16 pro agility.

Those numbers from Sterns, who was projected to be selected between rounds 4-6, could very well vault him up the board in some fashion. Maybe even enough to get a look during day two.

“I promise you,'' Sterns told reporters, "I’ll be the steal of the NFL Draft.'

Black, on the other hand, found himself near the top of the board in five of the six categories, finishing with a 40-inch vertical jump, an 11-0 standing long jump, a 4.53 40-yard dash, a 4.26 pro agility, and a 6.91 three-cone drill.

In fact, the only drill in which Black missed a top-3 finish was in the bench press, where Cosmi (36), Graham (32), and Ossai (19) led the way.

Last but not least, defensive back Chris Brown was able to show off his immense quickness and agility on Thursday, finishing tied with Black with a 4.53 40, and ending the day with a 4.20 pro agility and a 6.85 three-cone.

You can view the top-three finishers for the Longhorns in each category below:

Vertical Jump

42.0 Caden Sterns

41.5 Joseph Ossai

40.0 Tarik Black

Standing Long Jump

11-0 Tarik Black

10-11.5 Joseph Ossai

10-11 Tarik Black

Bench Press (225 reps)

36 Samuel Cosmi

32 Ta’Quon Graham

19 Joseph Ossai

40-Yard Dash

4.40 Caden Sterns

4.53 Tarik Black & Chris Brown

4.55 Brennan Eagles

Additional notables – Joseph Ossai (4.65), Samuel Cosmi (4.84), Ta’Quon Graham (4.93)

Pro-Agility (20’s)

4.16 Caden Sterns

4.20 Chris Brown

4.26 Tarik Black

3-Cone Drill

6.85 Chris Brown

6.91 Tarik Black

6.93 Brennan Eagles

